Kiwis shut out Kangaroos 30-0 in record-breaking Pacific Championship final win

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: New Zealand 30 (Ronaldo Mulitalo 14 min, Jamayne Isaako 34 min, 47 min, Matt Timoko 60 min, Griffin Neame 71 min tries; Isaako 5 goals) Australia 0. HT: 12-0.

The Kiwis recorded their biggest-ever win over the Kangaroos, outclassing them 30-0 in the Pacific Championship final in Hamilton on Saturday.

Twice previously New Zealand had defeated Australia by 24 points, but in this game they rewrote the record books, to make this one of the greatest days in the history of rugby league in New Zealand.

Following the 50-0 win over Samoa at Eden Park, it means the Kiwis didn’t concede a point at home all year.

Given that the Kiwis lost to the Kangaroos 36-18 in Melbourne last weekend, this was a massive turnaround, almost unbelievable. But that’s down to the culture inside this team that’s grown every year since Michael Maguire took over as head coach in 2018.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Ronaldo Mulitalo was inspiring in attack and defence as the Kiwis won the Pacific Championship in Hamilton.

But disappointingly, this test was played in front of a small crowd of 13,269, though in years to come, many more will lie and say they were there to witness the plucky Kiwis thrash the world champions.

Given that you didn’t have to be a rugby league nut, curiosity should have led to more people from the region wanting to see the likes of James Tedesco, Cameron Munster and Payne Haas up close, regardless of the names in the Kiwis team.

International rugby league is thrilling footy and is the pinnacle of the game, but attracting crowds when neither Tonga or Samoa are playing is a problem that needs solving.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Jamayne Isaako jumps for joy after scoring his first try against Australia.

One way, though, is more tests in New Zealand and giving more people the opportunity to see this exciting team that Maguire has assembled.

It took time and wins for the Warriors to get sellouts, it could happen for the Kiwis, but it’s going to take more performances like this.

The Kiwis started better than they did in Melbourne, with Joseph Tapine and Moses Leota making good ground up the middle.

In the 10th minute the Kiwis had two repeat sets close to the Kangaroos line, but bizarrely on the second tackle a grubber kick went through that only went near Australian players.

But the Kiwis kept the pressure on. Ronaldo Mulitalo made a breathtaking 50m run and after another set restart he dived into the corner for a try.

The Kangaroos just weren’t at the races. They made errors, missed tackles and the much lauded and rested Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui were anonymous.

By the 34th minute, the Kiwis had their second try, with quick passes from Jahrome Hughes and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad creating an opening for Jamayne Isaako to run through and score on the right edge.

The Kiwis kept their intensity levels up in the second half and Australia were just as bad and it was from an unforced error that New Zealand got their next try, with Isaako just managing to ground the ball.

Further tries to Matt Timoko and Griffin Neame piled more misery on this Australian team, not that anyone in the crowd was complaining.

The big moment

Ronaldo Mulitalo’s big hit on Valentine Holmes in the 24th minute showed that the Kiwis were up for this and it was going to be an embarrassing day for Australia.

Match rating

9/10: Yes, Australia were awful, but that shouldn’t take any gloss off this Kiwis' performance.

MVP

Jamayne Isaako scored two outstanding tries and kicked a number of conversions from out wide to help the Kiwis win.

The big picture

Sadly, it will be 11 months until the Kiwis next play, but this win won’t be forgotten in a hurry.