Even Kiwis coach Michael Maguire shocked by emphatic win over Kangaroos

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire always believed his team would beat the Kangaroos to win the Pacific Championship final, but not in his wildest dreams did he think the score would be 30-0.

It was the biggest ever victory for New Zealand over Australia in a rugby league test, just the third time ever they’ve kept them scoreless and the Kangaroos’ biggest ever lost in a test.

Maguire has achieved a lot over his coaching career, including a Premiership with the Rabbitohs in 2014, but this victory is right up there with his best wins.

“You never expect a test match is going to be 30-0, but there’s something special within this group which I’ve always believed and they were able to bring it out this week,” Maguire said.

“Right from the start of the camp, I felt with the group coming in and naming James Fisher-Harris as captain, he’s been exceptional.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Kiwis celebrate their record breaking win over Australia.

“But the way the group has come together and the feeling they have as brothers, I felt they had a performance like that.

“I was really pleased with how they were able to defend the way they did.”

The Kiwis lost 36-18 to the Kangaroos in Melbourne last weekend, making this game a 48-point swing to New Zealand. But despite that result, Maguire didn’t feel the Kiwis were a bad team.

“To be honest, last week I thought they did a lot of good things,” he said.

“I always felt with the group and what they were doing, we could get this special performance and I’m obviously really pleased with the scoreline and the way they went about doing it.”

Right from the start if this final in Hamilton the Kiwis looked up for it, wingers Ronaldo Mulitalo and Jamayne Isaako scored spectacular tries early on, while the defence never looked like breaking against an error-ridden Australian team.

Given that the Kiwis lost 16-14 to the Kangaroos in last year’s World Cup semifinal, Maguire was desperate for his team to show they can be better than Australia and this victory means a lot to him.

“A lot of us toured together last year. There was a feeling in the changing room then that I never want again,” he said.

“The players felt the same, that’s why I say there’s something special in this group. When you go through a bit of adversity together and come out the other side, which I knew they would, I’m really proud of them.”

It was a magnificent performance from Kiwis fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who had an off night in Melbourne, but bounced back by running the ball an incredible 277 metres in this game.

"Last week he was challenged,” Maguire said.

“He probably didn’t want to play the game he would have liked and we all felt a bit of that.

“Charnze was one of the 17 that was able to get out and play their best game.”

Kangaroos coach Mal Mengina admitted his team were no match for the Kiwis in the final.

“It hurts, no one likes losing,” he said.

“I can’t question effort and attitude. We made heaps of errors, but that’s a reflection of how New Zealand played.

“I felt that they were certainly better side today and deserved their victory.

“You don’t see those sorts of games coming but we’ll reflect on it. We’ve got to accept it obviously, but the credit deservedly goes to the other side.”

Now the series is finished, Maguire’s future will come into question again. NSW want him to take over as their coach for State of Origin. He wants to remain as Kiwis coach, but it will the NZRL board who’ll decide whether he’ll be able to do that.

Things will play out over the next few weeks, but Maguire again confirmed his commitment to the Kiwis.

"I’ve never wanted to leave,” he said.

“We’ve got a fair bit of unfinished business to do as a group. I alluded to that before. I’m very passionate with my players and when you’ve got players that are putting in like they did there, it’s pretty easy to turn up.”