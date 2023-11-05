Kiwis' Ronaldo Mulitalo reveals he was victim of abuse in lead up to Kangaroos test

Kiwis hero Ronaldo Mulitalo hopes people will stop questioning his loyalty to New Zealand after an outstanding performance in the 30-0 win over the Kangaroos in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Mulitalo scored the Kiwis’ first try in the record-breaking blowout and set the tone with his attack and defence that led to the Kiwis lifting the Pacific Championships trophy.

This all came two years after the Sharks winger was selected for the Queensland State of Origin team, only to be subsequently yanked out of it for not reaching the eligibility criteria.

The Auckland-born 23-year-old then made himself available for the Kiwis and has been a regular in Michael Maguire’s side.

His decision to try to play for Queensland initially has been hard for some Kiwis fans to accept, but Mulitalo hopes he’s done enough to prove his commitment to the black and white jersey.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Ronaldo Mulitalo kisses the Kiwis badge on his jersey after scoring the opening try against the Kangaroos.

“I’ve put aside the whole saga of the Queensland thing and what happened there,” Mulitalo said.

“I’ve moved along with my life and one of the things that tested me was people questioning my pride in New Zealand and my jersey.

“When I set my mind to something, and it means something to me, I go all out for it and I definitely felt like that. I showed my pride in this jersey and how much it means to me.

“I’m not just here because I’m here. I’m here to bring my game and put some pride in the jersey as well.”

Mulitalo revealed he had been on the receiving end of abuse during the Pacific Championship campaign, which had impacted not only him, but also his family, and he wanted to respond by playing the way he did against Australia.

"The whole campaign I’ve been getting abused from certain people,” he said.

“For different things I’ve been getting hammered, not only online.

“My family sees stuff like that and I wanted to come out with a statement piece of a game and I know that this game here means to much to New Zealand in general and the game of rugby league in New Zealand.

“Rugby union has dominated for so long and hopefully there were some kids in the crowd or watching on TV, who saw that game and how proud they could be of New Zealand and they’ll aspire to be in this jersey one day.”

In the 14th minute, Mulitalo made a 50-metre run through the Australian defence, then after a set-reset dived into the corner for the opening try. During his celebrations, he clutched the Kiwis badge on his jersey and kissed it.

Soon after, he smashed Valentine Holmes with one of the biggest hits of the day to stop him scoring. Both events inspired the other Kiwis players.

“These games of test footy are made of big moments and I like to think that when those big moments come I’ll provide them for my team-mates,” he said.

“That’s how much pride I have in this jersey and how much pride I have and belief in this group.

“Madge (Michael Maguire) and the whole group wanted me to bring that energy and that’s alright. I back my game and that’s all I’ve done for so long, it’s obviously come out in the biggest game.”