Proud Kieran Foran knows this could end for him in Kiwis jersey

Kieran Foran with the Pacific Championships Cup after the Kiwis’ historic win in Hamilton.

Kieran Foran acknowledges Saturday’s 30-0 win over the Kangaroos might turn out to be his final test for the Kiwis. If it is, he has no regrets.

The 33-year-old answered Michael Maguire’s SOS call to fill in at hooker for the Pacific Championships, despite rarely playing there during his career.

It was Foran’s 31st test for New Zealand since making his debut in 2009 and he’ll go down as one of the most passionate and committed Kiwis of all time.

But it’s unlikely New Zealand will have a repeat of this year’s injury crisis at hooker again and Nathan Brown and Jahrome Hughes are locked into the halves positions.

To finish being a part of a record-breaking win over Australia isn’t a bad way for Foran to bow out.

SKY SPORT New Zealand embarrassed Australia in Hamilton to win the Pacific Championship.

“If it ends this way then I’ll have no regrets," Foran said.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into playing for my country and I jump at it every time I get the opportunity to do it.

“I absolutely love it and Madge (Michael Maguire) has been a big believer of mine. “He’s always brought me into camp, he’s believed I’ve added some experience and leadership and I hope I’ve done that this time around.

“I’m a realist as well. I know that rugby league is in a good spot at the moment. “There is plenty of depth, I’ve come into this campaign and filled in at No 9 and there are a lot of good No 9s ready to go.

“Unfortunately, through injury, they weren’t here. But Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King are both world-class No 9s and there’s no doubt they’ll be ready to go next year.”

Foran regards the win in Hamilton as up there with his best for the Kiwis, possibly the best.

“I was involved in a period where we beat the Australians three times in a row. I made my debut in 2009 and didn’t beat Australia until 2014,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Kiwis’ 30-0 win over the Kangaroos on Saturday was Australia’s best ever loss in a test.

“We beat them twice in that Four Nations and then in 2015 in the Anzac Test was pretty special.

“This one is big because of where I’ve been in my career and where I’m at. To still be a part of it, play a role and achieve this was incredibly special.”

During this Pacific Championships, Maguire praised the impact Foran has had on the squad. Not just for what he’s done in games or the examples he’s set in training, but the way he shows his unwavering dedication for the Kiwis.

“All these boys are passionate,” he said.

“We’re playing for our country and we want to make our country proud. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.

“I grew up as a kid wanting New Zealand to be the No 1 nation in the world, that’s all I’ve ever wanted in my career and to be a part of that.

“For the size of our country, I believe that New Zealand rugby league is now in a special place.

“We’re in a good place depth wise and we’ve got some of the best players in the world playing in this side.

“I want the boys to believe it. I want them to believe they don’t have to be the little brother of the Kangaroos. I want them to believe we can beat them every single time we play them.”

Like everyone, Foran didn’t see a 30-0 win coming in Hamilton, but he did believe the Kiwis would be victorious.

“I didn’t expect it to be that big, but I expected us to win,” he said.

“We took a lot of lessons out to the game in Melbourne.

“They were good and to their credit they beat us (36-18). But I felt like we would have taken more out of that game than they would have.

“We didn’t quite get it right on the night. We wanted to win both, but didn’t. We got it right for the one that mattered and I felt we learnt our lessons from that game.

“I felt it through the week and we had to deliver those lessons and get it right and geez, we nailed it.”