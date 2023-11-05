NZRL boss slams 'disrespectful' report of NRL taking control of Kiwis tests in NZ

13,269 spectators turned out to see the Kiwis win the Pacific Championship final in Hamilton.

New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters has hit out at media reports that the NRL is to take over running tests in New Zealand and called it disrespectful.

A crowd of 13,269 turned out to watch the Kiwis’ historic 30-0 win over the Kangaroos in Hamilton on Saturday and soon after, Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reported that the NRL planned to intervene and run all test matches in New Zealand next year.

However, Peters told Stuff on Sunday that there is no truth in this whatsoever and the NZRL will continue to run test matches on home soil.

“That’s rubbish,” Peters blasted.

“I don’t know where it came from. It’s disrespectful and it’s rubbish.

SKY SPORT New Zealand embarrassed Australia in Hamilton to win the Pacific Championship.

“We have to sanction matches in New Zealand and I can assure you we’re going to keep control of those.”

While it wasn’t a good look to have so many empty seats on view for the final of the Pacific Championships, TV cameras pointed towards the least populated Porter Group Stand and the most expensive platinum sections of it. Other areas were significantly fuller.

There would have been a bigger crowd if this match had been played at Mt Smart Stadium, but the NRL took so long to confirm dates for the Pacific Championship that by then the Auckland stadium was booked for the WXV1 rugby competition.

“We would have loved to have had a few more people there and there were other events in Auckland last night that didn’t perform particularly well either,” Peters said, referring to the crowd of 10,000 that turned out to see the Black Ferns lose 33-12 to England.

Alan Lee/ Photosport Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris with New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters after the Kiwis' test against Samoa at Eden Park.

“There were a number of factors, the late finalisation of the series compromised our ability to book stadia and the more organised we get in that space, now we’ve got a settled calendar and the Pacific Championships, we can have more certainty and have bookings in place earlier and promote the brand of the Pacific Championships, which I don’t think was well understood by the public, because it was the first year.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kangaroos look dejected after their biggest-ever defeat, in Hamilton on Saturday.

“I’m sure some people today are sitting at home saying I wish I was there last night to see that and that’s exactly what we need, New Zealand playing Australia more often and this was the first time in five years we’ve played them in New Zealand.

“We’ve got to be doing that every year and with performances like last night.”

Peters wants the Kiwis to play more tests at home, as it’s the best way to rebuild their fan base.

However, international footy continues to be squeezed by State of Origin and the NRL season.

“It’s our ambition to have more international football. Not having a midyear test is a challenge for us,” Peters said.

“We had a wonderful performance, but fans don’t see the Kiwis again until October next year.

“That’s too long in my opinion, but we’re compromised by the NRL season and unavailability of windows for Anzac tests. It would be fantastic if we could bring that back one day.

“If it’s the Melbourne Storm v Warriors, why isn’t it the Kiwis v Kangaroos on that day, to respect the Anzac tradition and history?

“Losing that June window means it’s a long time and it’s hard to keep fans engaged in the Kiwis when they don’t see them for a year.

“If you look at events this year, there was huge euphoria around the Warriors and their fantastic performance to go so deep into the finals, then a wonderful NRL final.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Griffin Neame, who scored a try, is one of the next wave of young players coming through for the Kiwis.

“People invested in the All Blacks and other national codes and it seems we’re a bolt-on sometimes at the end and we need to be much more prominent to international football if we’re serious about it.

“I came into this job five years ago and I said the same thing then. We need to be playing more in New Zealand, we need to be playing more regularly and we’ll keep pushing for that, but it’s not all under our control, unfortunately.”

Some have called for the Kiwis to play a test against Samoa or Tonga during the weeks when State of Origin is happening. But Peters says that's impossible.

“You don’t get the clubs releasing players because there’s no stand-alone window,” he said.

“This is one of the debates with players who want to play for the Kiwis, not being able to play Origin too.”

The best Tongan and Samoan players are able to play Origin each year if they meet the NSW or Queensland eligibility criteria, but anyone who’s played for the Kiwis is barred because New Zealand is a tier-one nation.

“Many people misunderstand the tier one, tier two status of countries,” Peters said.

“They’re not to do with international performance, they’re to do with the structures in countries.

“Tonga and Samoa are tier two countries, because of the structures within their home countries. They don’t have fully established national competitions, or a scale of player numbers.

“People say Tonga or Samoa should be tier one now. In my view, get rid of the tiers. The power of Tonga and Samoa now is in Auckland and Australia.”

Meanwhile, now the Pacific Championships are over, Peters says he will have discussions with Michael Maguire about his coaching future.

New South Wales Rugby League want him as its State of Origin coach next year and while Maguire wants to stay on with the Kiwis also, it will need approval from the NZRL board.

“We want Michael involved with the Kiwis, but that’s as far as I can go at this stage, because I don’t know where his head is at,” Peters said.

“We need to have that conversation in the coming days and also our board needs to reflect on what his position is, and I don’t know what that is yet.”