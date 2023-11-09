Kiwis hooker Kieran Foran rocked by family tragedy just hours after Pacific Championship victory

The suspected suicide occurred just hours after Kieran Foran won the Pacific Championships Cup with the Kiwis.

Kiwis star Kieran Foran and his family are grieving the heartbreaking loss of his 20-year-old stepson, Logan Steinwede.

Foran’s wife Karina, who was in New Zealand to watch her husband play for the Kiwis on Saturday night, reportedly got the devastating call from her parents on Monday morning informing her of the tragic news.

“I would give anything my boy,” Karina Foran captioned a video of herself and Logan walking arm-in-arm on social media.

She also posted a photo of Logan, a talented surfer, carrying his board on the beach with a caption that said: “My boy. My heart is not in my chest.”

Just hours after Foran’s finest moment in a Kiwis jersey, a courageous performance at hooker during New Zealand’s 30-0 win over the world champion Australians, Logan died of a suspected suicide at his grandparents' Australian home.

Kieran and Karina Foran married five years ago in 2018.

Karina Foran’s brother, Dr Justin Coulson, who hosts Channel Nine’s show Parental Guidance, said his “heart is shattered” in an emotional social media post.

His nephew, who had ambitions to become a pro surfer, turned 20 just a month ago.

“My mum and dad – his Nan and Pop – found him on Monday morning,” Dr Coulson wrote.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Kieran Foran was outstanding for the Kiwis in their 30-0 win over Australia.

He said it was “too late to help”.

Dr Justin Coulson said Logan had left a note but it “won’t bring peace or relief to anyone … Because he’s dead”.

“I miss Logan,” he wrote.

“Please hug your kids. Hug your husband/wife/spouse/partner. And share this message and this love with everyone who needs to know how much they matter.”

Where to get help