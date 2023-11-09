Kiwis hooker Kieran Foran rocked by family tragedy just hours after Pacific Championship victory
Kiwis star Kieran Foran and his family are grieving the heartbreaking loss of his 20-year-old stepson, Logan Steinwede.
Foran’s wife Karina, who was in New Zealand to watch her husband play for the Kiwis on Saturday night, reportedly got the devastating call from her parents on Monday morning informing her of the tragic news.
“I would give anything my boy,” Karina Foran captioned a video of herself and Logan walking arm-in-arm on social media.
She also posted a photo of Logan, a talented surfer, carrying his board on the beach with a caption that said: “My boy. My heart is not in my chest.”
Just hours after Foran’s finest moment in a Kiwis jersey, a courageous performance at hooker during New Zealand’s 30-0 win over the world champion Australians, Logan died of a suspected suicide at his grandparents' Australian home.
Kieran and Karina Foran married five years ago in 2018.
Karina Foran’s brother, Dr Justin Coulson, who hosts Channel Nine’s show Parental Guidance, said his “heart is shattered” in an emotional social media post.
His nephew, who had ambitions to become a pro surfer, turned 20 just a month ago.
“My mum and dad – his Nan and Pop – found him on Monday morning,” Dr Coulson wrote.
He said it was “too late to help”.
Dr Justin Coulson said Logan had left a note but it “won’t bring peace or relief to anyone … Because he’s dead”.
“I miss Logan,” he wrote.
“Please hug your kids. Hug your husband/wife/spouse/partner. And share this message and this love with everyone who needs to know how much they matter.”
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.