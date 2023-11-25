Greymouth Greyhounds join Canterbury rugby league premiership to end top grade exile

The Greymouth Greyhounds rugby league celebrate winning the Thacker Shield against the Papanui Tigers at Greymouth's Wingham Park in April.

Greymouth Greyhounds coach Kurt Dixon says his players are “already asking when pre-season starts’’ after the West Coast team was admitted to the Canterbury Rugby League premiership this week.

The Greyhounds will play in the seven-club Massetti Cup premier grade in 2024 after six seasons without first-grade football on the West Coast.

They will be the first non-Canterbury club to play in the premiership since it began in 1913.

Greymouth have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Papanui Tigers which will allow some Papanui players to play premiers for the Greyhounds and some West Coasters to turn out for the Tigers’ reserve grade side.

The Greyhounds will play nine games in Christchurch – including three ‘home’ games at Papanui Domain.

Importantly, they will also host three matches at Greymouth’s Wingham Park, West Coast rugby league’s spiritual home.

Making the 480km return journey across the Southern Alps will be nothing new for the Greyhounds. “We did it 16 weeks in a row in 2022 when we joined the Canterbury Cup [reserve grade competition]”, West Coast Rugby League president Brad Tacon said.

BRUNNER BULLS RLFC Supporters welcome the Greymouth Greyhounds for a 2023 game at Wingham Park, which will host Canterbury premiership matches in 2024.

He believes joining the Canterbury premiership will “keep us alive and help us rebuild the game’’ on the West Coast.

Until 2018, the Coast had a club competition for 101 consecutive years and was one of New Zealand rugby league’s greatest nurseries, with 49 players selected for the Kiwis from West Coast clubs.

Their roll call included Kiwis Team of the Century selections George Menzies and Jock Butterfield, and fellow Legends of League inductees Cec Mountford (the Blackball Bullet), Frank Mulcare, Bill McLennan and Tony Coll.

But player numbers plummeted after a downturn in the mining and forestry industries, and the WCRL had to pull the pin on premier footy in 2018, a year after its centennial celebrations when former president Peter Kerridge claimed league had put the West Coast on the map as much as “Monteith’s beer and whitebait patties”.

That’s not to say that Coasters are still not passionate leaguies.

The region has not had a home-based Kiwi since Glen Gibb in 1985, but a clutch of Coast products have gone onto the NRL, including the late, great Quentin Pongia, Brent Stuart, Whetu Taewa and current Warriors assistant-coach Slade Griffin (a one-test Kiwi and a NRL champion with the Melbourne Storm) and current Cowboys prop Griffin Neame, who made his Kiwis test debut in this year’s Pacific Championship. Callum Donaldson – a recent West Coast representative –has joined the Canterbury Bulldogs on an under-21 contract.

Junior league has remained vibrant on the Coast, and Tacon is convinced “there are other future Kiwis running around out there’’, but he said they need the pathway of a home-based premier grade side.

“We’ve got to give the youth something to aspire to. As long as I’m in this role, I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure they get noticed.”

He said hosting home games at Wingham Park would also be great for the game’s local profile.

Tacon helped form the Greyhounds in 2019 after the senior competition folded because he “didn’t want to see rugby league fall away’’ . They had “three or four games’’ with Nelson and end-of-season West Coast Chargers rep fixture against other South Island sides before joining the Canterbury Cup last year.

Kirsty Wilson Photography A Greymouth Greyhounds player takes the ball up against the Papanui Tigers in a Thacker Shield rugby league match at Greymouth's Wingham Park in April, 2023.

But joining the Canterbury premiership against some of Canterbury’s strongest clubs, including the Linwood Keas, Hornby Panthers and Halswell Hornets, is another level altogether.

Dixon said it was “great news’’ for the players and “we’ve also got a decent supporter base who’ve got something to look forward to”.

He said there were a number of West Coasters playing in regional competitions in Australian, including former Canterbury Bulls and NZ Residents scrumhalf Brad Campbell, who was player of the year in the Brisbane club competition this year.

“If they all came home, we’d have a very good team!”

John Davidson Jordan Campbell (R), in action for the Canterbury Bulls in 2021 against the West Coast Chargers, now plays for his hometown Greymouth Greyhounds.

Campbell’s older brother, Jordan, who used to commute to play for the Hornby and the Bulls, is one of the more experienced Greyhounds.

Dixon said the Greyhounds had a good young side that had proved they were committed, and he was also “hoping to get some guys coming in from rugby union who are keen to test themselves.’’

The Greyhounds finished third in the Canterbury Cup in 2022 9 (when they served as Papanui’s feeder side) and won the Canterbury Cup minor premiership this year, but got tipped out in the semifinals of the playoffs.

Dixon said it would be a challenge to play the stronger Christchurch clubs, “who have got a lot more depth’’, but he expects they will be competitive.

Canterbury Rugby League chief executive Malcolm Humm said it was “exciting to have the Greyhounds’’ in the Massetti Cup. “Their results in 2023 demonstrated they are on a strong performance trajectory.”

The CRL saw their inclusion – unanimously approved by Christchurch’s clubs – as “our opportunity to support Southern Zone and the West Coast in growing the sport in a traditional rugby league heartland”.

Photosport Supporters at the Warriors-Newcastle Knights’ Pike River tribute game in 2011 at Wingham Park, which will host Canterbury rugby league premiership games in 2024.

Some supporters generally travel to see the Greyhounds, and the team will be hoping that Canterbury-based Coasters will swell sideline numbers.

There are longer trips in New Zealand domestic sports, but few as demanding in mid-winter as the journey from Greymouth over the Southern Alps, via the Ōtira Viaduct and Arthur’s Pass.

“We can’t always stay for the after-match [in Christchurch] because of the road conditions,’’ Tacon said. “If it’s likely to start snowing we’re off straight after the game.”

But Dixon said it had only “snowed a couple of times’’ since they began making the trek, and the players were unfazed by the travel.

“The Sheffield pie shop definitely likes seeing us.”