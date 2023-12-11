NRL: Dragons star Junior Amone avoids jail time over rooftop hammer attack

Junior Amone has escaped a jail sentence but uncertainty still surrounds his NRL career.

The NRL career of Junior Amone is hanging by a thread after the rising Dragons star was spared jail time for his role in a rooftop hammer attack on a tradie in Wollongong.

Amone, 21, was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and 300 hours of community service in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

Amone had already been stood down from all club activities by the Dragons after being found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking or intimidation and destroying or damaging property in court in October.

He was arrested late last year over the attack, with the court hearing details the St George Illawarra player and his father, Talatau Amone, armed themselves with hammers and attacked tradies near their home in Warrawong after a dispute over a vehicle parked on a nature strip.

One of the tradesmen fell two metres and sustained injuries to his wrists, arms and hip after allegedly being pushed off a roof in an incident Magistrate Gabrielle Fleming described as “appalling”.

Amone’s father was jailed for two years and six months with a non-parole period of 12 months. The sentence was backdated for time already spent in custody before he was bailed, meaning he will be eligible for release in September.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Junior Amone has already been stood down from all club activities by the Dragons after being found guilty back in October.

Junior Amone maintained his innocence throughout the saga, telling the club he wasn’t involved in the incident shortly after news broke of his father’s arrest late last year.

His lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, told Wollongong Local Court Amone should consider an intensive corrections order instead of full-time imprisonment.

St George Illawarra said they would work with the NRL to determine any further action against Amone.

“The Dragons acknowledge the two-year intensive corrections order that was handed down to player Talatau Amone today,” the club said in a statement.

“The club will now work closely with the NRL integrity unit to determine the appropriate next steps. An update will be provided once this process has been completed.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Junior Amone’s immediate playing career is now the subject of an NRL integrity unit investigation.

NRL integrity unit officials observed court proceedings on Monday before making their own judgment.

An NRL spokesperson said: “The NRL integrity unit will now review the proceedings in the Wollongong Local Court following the sentencing of Dragons player, Junior Talatau Amone.”

Amone is considered one of the Dragons’ brightest prospects and is under contract until the end of 2024.

He has played 54 NRL games and has been capped by Tonga at international level. St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt has said he hopes to form a long-term scrumbase combination with five-eighth Amone.

But new coach Shane Flanagan is now expected to try son Kyle, who has signed a two-year deal with the Red V, alongside Hunt given Amone’s off-field drama.

– with AAP.