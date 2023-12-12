All Black Caleb Clarke to train with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Caleb Clarke felt 2023 did go for him as well as he’d hoped.

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke will train with NRL team South Sydney Rabbitohs in January to prepare for the 2024 rugby season.

Newshub reported that the 24-year-old wasn’t considering making a code switch, but wanted to ramp up his training ahead of next year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Blues.

Clarke is friends with Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell and is hoping that his short stint with a league club can give him an extra edge.

“I've always been a Rabbitohs fan and thought, in my time off before I join the Blues campaign, I can look to learn off the NRL boys,” Clarke told Newshub.

“After a year that didn't go as well as I hoped for, I want to do something different in terms of preparation for 2024. Being around an environment with people I look up to and can learn from can bring the edge I want to get and take into this new season.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Caleb Clarke is good friends with the Rabbitohs’ Latrell Mitchell.

Clarke has played 20 tests for the All Blacks, but was just a fringe player this year and only made two appearances at the World Cup in France. He played a full game against Namibia then came off the bench against Uruguay.

Although some fans and officials like to regard league and rugby as rival codes, there is a mutual admiration of both sports among players and coaches.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has been a high performance consultant for the Bulldogs, while All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett spent time with the Melbourne Storm last year, as well as AFL club, Richmond.

“I guess I’m just trying to get better as an athlete, there’s so much you can take from other codes and it’s positive,” Barrett said in March of his time in Melbourne.

“You often look over the ditch and see the clash of the NRL and union in Australia at the moment but I think you’ll find at a player level everyone has a respect for each other.

“There’s so much growth to be had in all codes and you can nitpick things from other environments that can add value to your game, so I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of it.”