Rugby league pundit Paul Kent cleared of domestic violence charges

NRL journalist Paul Kent has been found not guilty of all charges.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

Sports journalist Paul Kent has been cleared of domestic violence charges against his on-and-off again girlfriend, with a magistrate not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he choked or assaulted her during a physical tussle over his mobile phone.

The 53-year-old senior writer for The Daily Telegraph and host of Fox Sports show NRL 360 was accused of attacking his 33-year-old on-and-off girlfriend at his home in Lilyfield on May 12, and pleaded not guilty to common assault, intentionally choking a person without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has temporarily been stood down from his media roles.

At the conclusion of a two-day hearing at Downing Centre Local Court, Magistrate Daniel Reiss said he could not rely on the version of events of the complainant over Kent’s and found him not guilty of all charges.

The woman had claimed Kent threw her to the ground after she took his phone off his home office desk and put his hands around her throat, leaving her with injuries to her neck, arms and hand.

Delivering his judgment, Reiss said the medical evidence provided concluded “no such injuries have been found on the neck” and photographs of her arms were inconclusive.

Commenting on the physical “wrestle”, Reiss said it was a case of “one word against another” as there were no other witnesses.

“I don’t see him physically trying to grab the phone and pull it back, while vigorous, was unreasonable in these circumstances,” he said.

“He was acting in reasonable self-defence of his property. In the actions occurring, I’m not persuaded that during the struggle over the phone, he placed his hands around her throat and applied pressure.”

Supplied Fox Sports presenter Paul Kent has been found not guilty on all charges.

Earlier in the day, Kent gave a detailed account of the physical tussle he had with the alleged victim after she took his mobile phone from his home office desk.

Kent told the court that on the morning of May 11 the alleged victim asked to come to his house as she was upset over a fight with her housemates.

Once she arrived, he comforted her and they became intimate before an argument as they made coffee. Kent claimed the woman asked “whose the f--- is that”, regarding a bottle of prosecco in the fridge, and asked repeated questions about what he had done the previous Saturday, causing him to break off the relationship.

He said he told her “I know we’ve done this before, but this is it, we’re done”, before the woman swore at him and walked out.

The court heard the journalist did not respond to several texts and calls from the woman over the next 24 hours, before she turned up unannounced to his home about 10.30am on May 12.

Kent told the court he was writing his newspaper column in his home office when he received a security notification on his phone that someone had entered his backyard. When he got up to see who was there, he saw the alleged victim standing in the hallway.

“I said ‘What are you doing here?’” Kent told the court.

“She said ‘Well, you’re too gutless to answer my texts, so I want f---ing answers’.”

Kent said he told her to leave and walked back into his office, before she followed him, grabbed his phone off his desk and tried to walk out of the room.

He described pulling her shirt, before grabbing her waist and putting his hand around her chest to try to stop her from leaving, claiming she had walked out of his house with his phone before.

Kent then described a scuffle breaking out in which he attempted to grab the phone as she held it close to her chest. He said she was “rocking back and forth” and “fell to the ground” at some point.

“I went down over the top of her,” he said, adding she was still holding the phone, but he eventually managed to grab it by twisting it out of her hands. By this point, the phone case had broken.

The court heard the woman got up and went to the bathroom, where she said she would “take photos” and call Kent’s boss at Fox Sports, Steve Crawley.

He said she came out of the bathroom and accused him of hitting her.

“I said ‘f--- off, I didn’t hit you, and she said ‘Well, you’ve choked me’,” Kent told the court.

Kent told the court she called the police as he walked her out of the house. A short time later, police arrived and recorded his short version of events on a body-worn camera before arresting him and putting him in the van.

During the roughly 15 minutes Kent was inside the wagon, he claimed one police officer opened the door to check if he was OK because “it was hot”.

“[He] turned off his camera and said ‘I can’t give you any legal advice, but take this for what it’s worth,‘” Kent told the court.

“When they get you to the station, they will ask you three things. They will want you to be interviewed; say no. They will ask you if you choked her; say no. They will ask if you assaulted her; say no. If you say no to all three questions, they’ll probably let you go, because her case is weak.”

Kent’s claims follow evidence on Monday from two police officers about the arrest.

Defence lawyer Phillip Boulten SC asked Constable Jack Winkler if he “had a conversation with him [Kent], saying you think the case is weak”.

Winkler responded: “I did not say that.”

Domestic violence: Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.