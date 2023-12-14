Iconic Kiwis league player and coach Des White dies

Des White looks over Carlaw Park, the former Auckland ground where he made his name.

Former Kiwis rugby league icon and prolific points scorer from the 1950s, Des White, has died, aged 96.

A member of New Zealand Rugby League's prestigious Legends of League and Team of the Century, the goal kicking fullback was a superstar of the game before turning his hand to coaching and then commentating in later life.

The Kiwis were one of the best teams in the world in the early 1950s and White, an outstanding goal kicker, was front and centre, breaking multiple points scoring records for the national side and Auckland.

Kiwi No. 323, White played 21 tests for the New Zealand side between 1950-56 and then coached the Kiwis in 1961.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Former Kiwis great Des White (third from left) chats with Clinton Toopi, Jim Edwards and Frances Meli back in 1998.

In 1952, White was part of the Kiwis side that won a test series in Australia, 2-1, before they repeated that result on New Zealand soil in 1953. The Kiwis also defeated Great Britain in New Zealand during the 1954 season, before they departed for the World Cup in France.

White missed the inaugural World Cup after a vicious tackle from Great Britain’s Doug Greenall ruptured his spleen during the tour match against Auckland.

White refused to be placed on a stretcher and was helped off the field by teammate Auckland Tom Baxter. When he made it to the dressing room, White collapsed in pain and he would spend five weeks in hospital.

During the 1953 series victory over Australia, White kicked a controversial late goal at the Basin Reserve, to seal the win. The Australian side was convinced the kick missed.

"The attempt was from about 45 yards out, and in a swirling wind but it was late in the game and maybe our last chance of victory," White told The Dominion in 1998.

"The posts weren't very high and I thought the kick was a poster [it had gone over an upright rather than between them]. The touch judges were unsure. One signalled the kick was okay, and the other kept his flag down. I thought I'd missed the kick till the referee signalled it was good.

"It was such a relief to know we had won the series," White said.

White was the Kiwis' leading scorer in tests with 132 points, until Matthew Ridge broke that record in the 1990s.

A stalwart of the Ponsonby Rugby League club, White first represented the club in 1947 and in 1952, was a superstar of the Ponsonby side who claimed all four major trophies in the Auckland competitions – the Fox Memorial Shield, Roope Rooster, Stormont Shield and Rukutai Shield.

White was Auckland’s captain for several years and went on to be a selector and then coach of Auckland when his playing days had ended.

In 2008, White was a part of the inaugural ARL Immortal inductees.

He was also inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.