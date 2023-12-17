When Canterbury rugby league's finest hour sparked a marriage proposal

Frank Endacott’s era-defining champion 1993 Canterbury rugby league team has held a successful reunion - even though they sadly missed seeing the master coach’s horse race at Addington.

The Class of ‘93 gathered at Christchurch’s harness racing headquarters last weekend just an Aaron Whittaker spiral bomb from the old Addington Showgrounds pitch where they won the Rugby League Cup 30 years ago.

Canterbury had thrashed Auckland 40-12 earlier in the 1993 season, but the northerners whistled up a bunch of Kiwis from overseas clubs for the grand final in June 1993.

But Endacott's men - backed by 10,000 fans - stunned Tawera Nikau and his teammates 36-12 in one of the greatest results in Canterbury rugby league history.

Eleven Canterbury men became Kiwis - some being called up for the 1993 northern hemisphere tour - and Endacott got a job as Warriors assistant and Kiwis head coach in 1994.

Backline general and Kiwis international Mark Nixon captained Canterbury and organised the reunion. He joins Back Chat to chew the fat about a special time in provincial rugby league history.

How many guys made it to the reunion?

About 15 out of the 20. Sadly, Blair Harding has passed away, Tuuts [Kiwis international Brendon Tuuta] got stuck in Wellington, trying to make it back from the Chatham Islands, and Marty Crequer, Shane Ngataki and Hemi Newson couldn’t make it Some of the guys hadn’t seen each other for 20 or 25 years.

Canterbury Rugby League/Supplied Members of the 1993 Canterbury Rugby League team at a 30-year reunion in 2023. From left: Simon Angell, Paul Johnson, Mark Nixon, coach Frank Endacott, Justin Wallace, Logan Edwards.

How far did some come?

Simon Angell came over from Perth and Aaron Whittaker and Bergy (Phil Bergman] from the Sunshine Coast, Whetu Taewa made it up from Cromwell, and Paul Johnson, who runs Miles Better Pies now in Te Anau. Neville Diggs, our manager, who’s 84, was there, and Frank, of course.

What sort of nick is everyone in their 50s?

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Whetu Taewa, the 1993 Canterbury and Kiwis rugby league wing, pictured in 2014 with his speedway sprint car and a trophy. (File photo).

Some of them are a little bit smaller, nobody’s got bigger, except me! Whetu drives a [speedway] sprint car, so he has to be a bit smaller.

Why do you think 1993 has been rated one of Canterbury Rugby League’s finest hours?

It was definitely one of the greatest wins, but I don’t think you could call it an upset. We were always going to win, we were just a far better side then. They had some bigger names, like [Kiwis] Tawera Nikau, Craig Innes, Duane Mann and the Ropati brothers, but a lot of us had been playing overseas too. We’d all played in the same team for a while, and with the Lion Red Series coming in in ‘94, we were going to split up, so we were up for it. At the training session the day before, Frank cut it short because we were going too good.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Canterbury captain Mark Nixon runs the ball up in the 1993 grand final.

What’s your special memory of the occasion?

“We bewildered them with our set plays down the blindside, which worked terrifically. For the first and second shots, they didn’t know where the ball was going to come, whether Logan [Edwards] would double-pump or draw and pass. Then we just hung in, and played to our strengths.”

Did the atmosphere lift you?

Yeah, for sure. When we went out there, I couldn’t believe there were so many people. I thought they might have to delay the kickoff to let everyone in. It just captured the imagination of Christchurch. The first time we beat Auckland in ‘90, there were only 900 there. Each year, the crowd seemed to get bigger. Other Canterbury sides, like the rugby team, weren’t going that flash, and we got onto a roll. Everyone in town knew someone in the team, there was a lot of working-class support for league, the people’s game.

Julianne Myers-Poulsen/Stuff Aaron Whittaker, watched by the Canterbury rugby league coach, Frank Endacott, signs a one- year Illawarra Steelers contract in 1991.

How important was Coach Endacott to your success?

His man-management skills were second to none. He just knew the boys well, and was nice and relaxed and kept a happy and harmonious atmosphere. There was no pressure on Logan Edwards to turn up on time in the changing room, we just knew he’d turn up. There were allowances there. A lot of the lads liked a punt and a beer, and enjoyed being together. Ron Simanu, one of the only married guys then, loved a chocolate sundae and had to have one from McDonald's before any game. Then we also had Whit’s professionalism.

Scott Barbour/Photosport After starring for Canterbury, Aaron Whittaker went onto play for the Warriors.

How did you celebrate?

Aaron Whittaker asked his wife to marry him at the after-match function, which was quite funny. Next day we went to the Canterbury Rugby League offices for a feed and a few drinks. Things got a bit silly after that, and we had a bit of a court session, and then we realised the Kiwis team was going to be named, and everyone had to be a bit responsible.

You personally had a couple of tests for the Kiwis in PNG in 1990 and went on the 1993 tour, but you seemed to retire quite young. Why?

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Former Canterbury and Kiwis rugby league player Mark Nixon in 2013 with a photograph of him on the move for Hornby against Papanui in a club game.

I was on the bench for three other tests but we didn’t put the subs on, which p….d me off, but I played about nine games on the ‘93 tour. Then I went to Featherstone Rovers and came back with a fractured shin. When I came back, I got knocked out and got a fractured skull, and now I’m deaf in one ear. I was 29, but the specialist said I couldn’t risk one more tackle in the head. I don’t know who cried first, me or my ex-wife… maybe she was thinking, ‘Good, he might be home now’.

Weren’t you supposed to be watching Frank Endacott’s champion pacer, Millwood Nike, race at your reunion?

Yeah, it was going to be a double-header. It could have won the Oaks and gone 18 straight [victories], but it pulled a tendon. It didn’t detract from the day, but it probably made Frank more relaxed. We were hoping he’d put more money on the bar, if it had won.

Will there be another reunion? “Phil Bergman said, ‘let’s go again in 10 years’. We might look at a trip to Vegas to see a NRL game there.