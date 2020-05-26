Former British and Irish Lions rugby star could find himself at the Broncos but only on a thrifty pay deal

The All Blacks feature heavily as YouTube views decide the most popular touchdowns in rugby history.

Ben Te'o has been well paid for his services across two rugby codes but if he wants to try and win an NRL premiership with the Broncos this season, he will be doing it on minimum wage.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has made it clear he wants the 33-year-old on board for the season, given he has two spots to fill in his roster before June 30. One of those was made by departing hooker Andrew McCullough, who lost his starting spot at Red Hill and has joined Newcastle.

Te'o remains on contract to Super Rugby's Sunwolves but their fate remains uncertain after being left out of a reshaped Australian rugby season and Super Rugby Aotearoa. Should he available before the end of June, Seibold will pounce on the 152-game former Maroons star – who won a grand final with South Sydney in 2014.

Getty-Images Ben Te'o playing for the Lions against the All Blacks at Eden Park in 2017.

After that he moved to rugby, representing England 18 times and now finds himself on the cusp of rejoining Brisbane, where he played for three years before moving to the Rabbitohs in 2013.

READ MORE:

* Te'o handed England start as Jones makes four changes

* Michael Cheika reveals Wallabies tried to sign former league star Ben Te'o

* Former NRL star Ben Te'o in line for call-up to England rugby squad



"Ben is obviously a player of interest but I have been pretty transparent," Seibold said. "If Ben wants to come and play for us on a minimum wage, we'd love to have him. My understanding is that he's still contracted to the Sunwolves, so until he gets a bit of clarity about their commitments in Super Rugby, he's not available.

Getty-Images Ben Te'o carries the ball for the Sunwolves against the Chiefs back in February.

"But as soon as he becomes available, we've got to fill a spot, two spots, before June 30. They are both minimum wage. We aren't going to invest any more money than that in 2020."

The club has a stacked back row but many are those forwards are very young, with Seibold placing a huge value on Te'o's experience across two codes.

"If Ben wants to come and play for us, I'd love to have him because he's experienced. But Ben hasn't played league since 2014. So if it's not Ben, it has to be somebody. I would like it to be Ben.

Getty-Images Ben Te'o played 18 tests for England after leaving the NRL.

"If he wants to play for us on a deal that is minimum salary, who wouldn't want someone who has done what he's done in both codes?"

Brisbane are preparing to re-kick off the season at home against Parramatta on Thursday night and may get prop Matt Lodge back into their already impressive forward rotation, which looked to have matured significantly given their output over the opening two rounds.

But they will be without gun edge David Fifita for around a month. Fifita is recovering from a knee repair and had his brace removed on Monday, with Seibold saying he should be back in four-five weeks depending on the progress of his rehab.