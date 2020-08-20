Coronavirus: NRL wants NSW government to let 50,000 fans into grand final

Sydney's ANZ Stadium at full capacity for the 2019 grand final between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters.

The NRL has opened discussions with the NSW government about easing Covid-19 restrictions to increase the crowd from 10,000 to 50,000 for this year's grand final at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

In what would provide a huge financial windfall for the sport and state, the NSW government, which has been supportive of the NRL's endeavours to keep the competition alive throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is considering the sport's request, pending the rate of infection in the next two months.

It comes as the NRL considers the potential of a virtual Dally M Medal ceremony at the end of the season, which would see players honoured via Zoom calls as part of Fox Sports' coverage of the annual awards night, given the biosecurity restrictions on players.

The NRL has come to terms with the likelihood of having a reduced capacity for its showpiece event, but the code has requested to have 50,000 fans inside ANZ Stadium for the decider on October 25, which could be an all-Sydney showdown given the success of Parramatta, Penrith and the Roosters in 2020.

The NSW government's current restrictions cap capacity for the 82,000-seat Olympic stadium at 10,000, although the NRL is hoping to have that increased by another 40,000.

The NRL has pointed to the number of new cases of Covid-19 in NSW remaining in single digits for the past five days, leaving the governing body optimistic about its chances of fitting 50,000 fans into the arena.

The NRL is looking at innovative ways to configure the venue and socially distance fans to allow ANZ Stadium, which has had its redevelopment cancelled, operate at 62.5 per cent capacity on grand final day.

Last week the Queensland government wrote to the NRL asking the governing body to remind clubs of their obligations under the sport's strict biosecurity protocols.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young was quite complimentary of the NRL's strong position and safety measures, but a recent flurry of breaches – including several from the Brisbane Broncos – prompted the reminder, which interim chief executive Andrew Abdo passed on to clubs on Wednesday.

The NRL could lose millions of dollars if Queensland shuts its borders to the competition and would be forced to relocate the four teams based in the sunshine state to NSW to finish the season if the government rescinded its exemption. Such a measure could also affect the State of Origin series.

The NRL has had to deal with a number of breaches in recent weeks, including by Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, Dragons prop Paul Vaughan, Brisbane back-rower Tevita Pangai jnr and Warriors mentor Brett Finch.

It is also expected the NRL will finalise its position on next year's salary cap and football cap in the next fortnight. The Queensland Rugby League and NSW Rugby League will also meet in the coming days to discuss what biosecurity measures need to be enforced before players enter camp for the November Origin series.