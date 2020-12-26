'This hideous disease': A wife's letters to ex-footballer fighting dementia

The ongoing effects of concussion cost Peter Rikiriki his job and family. He suffered too many hits to the head while playing amateur rugby league. Now he's speaking out, warning others to take concussion seriously.

Read this letter, written by Karen Johnson to her former footballer husband, Brian, who was suffering dementia, and weep.

Brian Johnson, the blonde haired St George premiership winning fullback, fought against the disease for over a decade, until he died in January 2016, aged 59.

When Brian’s duties as the inaugural head coach of the now defunct Australian Institute of Sport rugby league program made it too difficult for him to maintain face-to-face contact with players and his assistants, he worked from home.

Karen began writing letters to him. As she says, "The letters are actually very important to me. It helped me cope, when Brian was ill, to analyse the day. I read them sometimes now just to make my memories of him a little more vivid."

Brian Johnson with his wife Karen in 1984.

Karen suspects Brian suffered CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain where definitive diagnosis can only be obtained by autopsy, but was too distraught to immediately surrender his body to science.

Connections between footballing careers, concussion and dementia are currently making news, with the Herald recently revealing Australian-raised England Test rugby player Michael Lipman is experiencing symptons of early onset dementia at the age of 40.

Brian Johnson in his St George playing days.

Lipman is one of eight ex-English and Welsh rugby players who are taking legal action over alleged administrative neglect regarding concussions during their careers. They claim it has contributed to early on-set dementia.

The following is one of the 40 letters written by Karen Johnson to Brian and reflect the extremely sad, yet often neglected story of the loved ones who live with dementia.

“Dear Brian,

Today we had a fight. Fighting isn’t something we do very often and as usual 5 minutes after it is over we are both apologising and having a cuddle. It really is my fault though. I am so intolerant of the little things. The things I know shouldn’t matter seem to take over my world.

“You wanted to help me hang out the washing.

“Once you started working from home – about 13 years ago – you took over doing the washing. It was much easier than me trying to fit it in before and after work or on weekends. Now you feel like I have stolen a job off you – something you could always do and you tell everyone that now I won't let you do it – that I think you’re useless. I know it makes you mad.

All Smiles: Brian Johnson and wife Karen in 1984.

“It was one of the first things noticeable about the effects of Alzheimer’s on your ability to plan and problem solve. Who would have thought you need planning and problem solving skills to hang out the washing! You couldn’t sort the colours from the whites; you couldn’t work out where to turn the dial on the machine to start the cycle; you kept lifting your head under the clothes line and cutting your scalp on the supports; you hung clothes by one peg secured anywhere on the garment and stretched it; you hung dirty clothes on the line; you dropped freshly washed clothes on the ground and stood on them and they needed washing again; you forgot to hang them out at all; you brought in wet clothes immediately after they had been hung out; you carried the basket to the line forgot why you were there….

“I know I should let you do it anyway and then fix it later – and I have tried to do that – but you get so frustrated and upset it just doesn't seem worth it at all. I hate setting you up to fail and most of the time I am so tired the thought of redoing a job makes me want to cry.

Brian Johnson at WIN Stadium

“Today you were just jamming pegs on the line – so hard one of them broke – you weren’t even bothering to put clothes with them. You seemed to think you were helping so I tried to let you get on with that and hung the clothes myself. When it was finished you were so cross with me for not allowing you to help that you stormed off into the house.

“You told me that I have to let you practise so you can get better at it. I told you that you do the same things over and over again every day – like open the car door – but it doesn’t mean you can remember how to do it next time. I can't explain to you that your brain is withering away and taking even the smallest of your skills with it. You think you are beating this hideous disease and I cannot tell you that you are not.

“I am so sorry for being so intolerant. I want to be the saintly carer that people seem to think I am but I am just an inadequate selfish wife who wants her clever, strong husband back.”