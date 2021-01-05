Ex-Kiwis star regrets lost prizemoney from goal-kicking win over All Blacks

Former NZ rugby league international Gavin Hill once defeated a number of All Blacks stars in a goal-kicking competition as a teenager.

Former league star Gavin Hill would love to get back the $2500 he was forced to forfeit after winning a goal-kicking competition against All Blacks legends as a teenager.

In an interview with the League Whistle website, the ex-Kiwis forward said he had to hand over the money after reportedly beating the likes of Grant Fox, Allan Hewson and Robbie Deans as a 17-year-old.

“There were several All Blacks, including Robbie Deans and everyone thought one of them would win for sure,” Hill said.

“I was lucky enough to beat them and claim the $2500 prize. Back then that was a LOT of money. My eyes lit up... but the next day the Auckland Rugby Club said to me ‘Right... we will have that’. They claimed it under the old ‘amateur rule’... that you couldn’t make money from footy... it broke my heart.

“Then, from what I hear, they turned around and gave the cash to one of the All Blacks. Part of me wants to go back now and ask for the money!”

Hill, who was born in Okato, played rugby for Taranaki, Canterbury and Wellington before switching to league in 1992 after securing a contract with the then Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

“My life’s goal was to become an All Black,” he told the League Whistle.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Robbie Deans was among the All Black stars Hill defeated in the competition.

“But I could see for one reason or another that I wasn’t going to get selected. I got a call one day from (Bulldogs chief executive) Peter Moore offering me a contract. I flew over in secret for a week – people forget now how big the hatred was between the codes. I had a mate who went to Gold Coast and trialled under an assumed name. He didn’t sign but the Kiwi rugby authorities found out what he did and made him sit out a year. Sonny Bill Williams doesn’t realise how lucky he is – you couldn’t chop and change back then!”

Hill said when he signed, there was an immediate backlash from rugby.

“They hated league - plain and simple. I found out very quickly who my friends really were and it made me change my opinion about a lot of people. They said I went for the money... that wasn’t it. I just wanted to play for my country and I could see that wasn’t going to happen in rugby union, sadly.”

Hill, who played eight times for New Zealand, later joined the then Auckland Warriors ahead for their debut season.

“I was the club’s first signing. It was an exciting time for the whole country, our own team, and [coach] John Monie built a great culture.

“We probably didn’t have the early success but I thought he was unfairly chastised. He was a good bloke and a smart coach. It took us a fair bit of time to get accustomed to the NRL. A lot of the guys weren’t used to the week-to-week grind and that was our undoing,” said Hill, who now works mentoring disadvantaged children at Selwyn College.