Australian rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

Former Australian rugby league halfback Tommy Raudonikis has died on the Gold Cost.

Tommy Raudonikis, perhaps rugby league’s most loved character, has died after a long battle with cancer.

The former Australian halfback and captain was with his partner Trish Brown when he passed away at 7.15am on Wednesday in a Gold Coast hospital, only six days short of his 71st birthday.

“Tommy Terrific”, as he was known to his fans at Western Suburbs and Newtown, had been plagued with bad health for nearly 30 years, including testicular cancer, a quadruple bypass, neck and throat cancer and ailments of the back and shoulders.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys led the tributes on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE:

* Rugby league great's Christmas cancer battle - fifth serious health challenge for Tommy Raudonikis

* Reece Walsh's early Warriors move in doubt after player swap reportedly collapses

* 'We are going to correct it': NRL seek solution to blowout results

* Young gun Reece Walsh to join Warriors soon as Broncos agree to early release



“Tommy was one of a kind. There will never be another Tommy Raudonikis,” V’landys said.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Tommy Raudonikis and partner Trish Brown at the 2018 NRL Hall of Fame at Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Tommy was everything that makes rugby league the greatest game of all. He grew up in a migrant camp in Cowra and went on to become NSW’s first Origin captain.

“As a player there were none tougher. He was a brilliant halfback, what he lacked in stature he more than made up for in smarts and courage to become one of the best players of his era.”

V’landys also acknowledged Raudonikis’ contribution to promoting rugby league.

“Few did more to promote our game than Tommy, whether it was at a luncheon on television or radio, Tommy was always there to talk up the game he loved,” V’landys said.

“He made people laugh as one of the game’s great larrikins and epitomised the passion and tribalism that is unique to rugby league.

“On behalf of the entire rugby league community, I send my deepest condolences to Tommy’s family and friends.”

Former Western Suburbs star Paul Langmack fondly remembers being coached by Raudonikis in the 1990s.

“He taught me a lot about life and football,” Langmack said.

“He’s the sort of bloke you just wanted to play for and not let down. In 1996 it was predicted we would come last in a 20-team comp; we ended up making the semi-finals.

“It was because of his personality and his coaching. You just didn’t want to let him down, he was a great bloke.”

One of his close friends, Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher, said there was a softer side to the tough exterior Raudonikis showed.

“Back in my racing days, he did a lot of guest speaking gigs for us,” Fletcher said. “He was exceptionally well received every time he performed. People just loved his sense of humour. He was one good guy.

“Even a month ago he did a gig up at The Entrance. He never gave up. He’s the sort of bloke we’d touch base every month for the last few years. When I had major operations he would always check up to see how you were. He had a kind heart Tommy.”

Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis said Raudonikis’ contribution to the Magpies was enormous.

“There are few icons in the history of rugby league that will stand as tall as Tommy Raudonikis,” Hagipantelis said.

“Tommy wore the black and white with fervour and passion like no other and is revered for his contribution to our club, our state and our country.

“Tommy will always be remembered as a true legend and unequivocally crucial part of the fabric of Western Suburbs and, in turn, Wests Tigers, and his legacy in the game will certainly live on in the DNA of our club.”