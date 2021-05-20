Woman bashed by league international says acquittal sends 'disturbing, scary message'

GRAPHIC CONTENT

Toni Mackey had her nose, teeth and an eye socket smashed by former Warrior Anthony Gelling, only to see him found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

This story includes images that may be upsetting

His acquittal on Wednesday (NZT) sent a “disturbing and scary message”, Mackey, who still suffers from the attack, told Stuff.

Auckland-born Gelling, 30, who played more than 100 games for Wigan and seven for the Warriors, was found not guilty in the Liverpool Crown Court after a four-hour deliberation by the jury and a three-day trial.

The Cook Islands international, who now plays in the English Super League for Leigh Centurions, admitted punching Mackey, 31, after an argument at their home in Widnes on February 6, 2020.

supplied/Supplied Toni Mackey with serious facial injuries after an assault by league player Anthony Gelling

He played for Leigh the night before the verdict, and was awarded man of the match.

The court was told Mackey was backing the car down their driveway, when Gelling felt he was going to be run over and tried to stop her.

READ MORE:

* Former Warrior Anthony Gelling acquitted of grievous bodily harm after punching wife

* Former Warrior Anthony Gelling leaves Super League club by mutual consent

* Former Warrior Anthony Gelling to stand trial after denying grievous bodily harm charge

* Former Warriors centre Anthony Gelling cleared for Super League return despite police investigation



“My car door [was] wrenched opened, and I was punched in the face. I did not have time to stop the car or protect my face from being broken,” Mackey told Stuff.

Gelling hit Mackey in self defence, the court was told.

Gelling said in court he was trapped by the driver's door and an adjacent garage door as the car reversed and feared he would be injured.

“The car lurched backwards and got my right leg, knocking me off balance,” he said.

“I just panicked, there was a lot of adrenaline. I punched her. I just wanted to stop the car. I thought I was going to be run over.”

George Wood/Getty Images Anthony Gelling, pictured in action for the Warrington Wolves, has been acquitted in an English court of grievous bodily harm after punching his ex-wife.

He said that he had not wanted to hurt her.

Mackey did not get medical attention until the next day as Gelling was playing in a match, and she was looking after their children, she said.

In a statement via video link Mackey told the court Gelling was “very full-on and intense” and “controlling”.

He would do things that would “upset” her such as having drugs in the house in front of their two children.

When she reacted to this situation he would “call it depression”, she told the court.

She said she experienced “psychological abuse” during the four-and-a -half year relationship.

“Not only am I scared of his violence, I am also afraid of his total lack of remorse, empathy or compassion,” she told the court.

“He has never apologised and believes the injuries I suffered were my own fault which has made the recovery process harder.”

Mackey still has health issues related to the assault, among them anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She resigned as a theatre nurse after having panic attacks and fainting at work, she said. Her face is scarred as a result of the assault.

She was “disgusted” at both the verdict and the support sports bodies showed her ex-husband during the investigation and trial.

At the time of the assault he was contracted by the Warrington Wolves, who stood him down for four Super League games while the assault was being investigated.

He was able to resume playing when it was established the court case would take some time, she said.

“The Warrington Wolves manager came to my house after the incident and told me they would provide him with a good solicitor and that they did,” she said.

“The RFL and the Super League not only enable domestic violence but in my case they glorified it by allowing him to play and awarding him man of the match – after admitting he hit me – while the jury was deliberating.”

It sent the wrong message, she said.

“It’s a disturbing and scary message to send to young fans and women in general,” she said.

“I hope my unjust outcome does not prevent other women from speaking out against domestic violence in the future. It’s the only way to make a change.”

Gelling plans to fly home to New Zealand “to see my kids’’, he said following the verdict.

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.