Queensland government forces NRL hub families to gaffer tape balcony doors shut after Covid-19 breaches

In an extraordinary development amid the Queensland government's war with the NRL over its bubble-breaching families, officials have demanded that their balcony doors are gaffer taped shut.

The government now insists that the families, who are with players in the Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast bio-secure hubs, cannot go on their balconies and must supply photos of the doors bolstered with gaffer tape.

The crackdown, reported by Nine's Emma Lawrence, comes after footage emerged of families at the Gold Coast hub passing items between balconies, in defiant breaches of Covid-19 protocols.

Getty Images Gaffer tape bolstered to a balcony door at one of the NRL's Queensland hubs, as demanded by the state government.

When Queensland Chief Health officer Dr Jeannette Young was asked if the flouting had the government considering ditching its hub plans with the NRL, she made her stance very clear.

"I'm getting very close to it," Dr Young said.

"I'm very, very concerned about what is happening with these NRL players.

"This is too risky. We just cannot have people deliberately breaching the rules."

The NRL is being burdened by a weighty rap sheet amid its battle to keep the game alive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images NRL chairman Peter V'landys delivered players and their families another stern warning this week.

There was the Dragons' infamous barbecue, Jai Arrow welcoming a woman into the Maroons' State of Origin camp and Api Koroisau breaking the Blues' bubble to join a woman in her hotel room, all which led to severe punishments

Sharks star Josh Dugan and five Bulldogs players have also copped sanctions for breaking the NRL's bubble to drink in the city.

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys delivered players and their families another stern warning this week.

"Anyone who's breached the bubble and put the game and the income of fellow players at risk will be heavily penalised if the allegations are proven true," V'landys said on 2GB.

"It was first brought to the attention of the NSWRL yesterday who then referred it to the integrity department. We haven't really had a chance to investigate it and see the veracity of the allegations.

"We certainly penalised the St George Illawarra team and Jai Arrow and it will be no different if these allegations are proven. At the moment they are just allegations and we need to investigate them."

