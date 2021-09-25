Wayne Bennett and Benji Marshall set to cap league’s greatest bromance

Benji Marshall of the Rabbitohs jumps into action during the NRL Grand Final Qualifier match against the Manly Sea Eagles at Suncorp Stadium.

Find someone who looks at you like Wayne Bennett looks at Benji Marshall. Or vice versa.

Either way, one of the great bromances of Australian sport is bounding towards its dramatic finale after the Rabbitohs secured their place in the NRL grand final at Suncorp Stadium next Sunday night.

The relationship between the likeable Kiwi playmaker and the master coach has been one of the game’s feel-good stories. They forged a bond when Bennett took charge of the New Zealand national side, before Bennett signed Marshall as a mentor-playmaker for the Broncos.

And when Marshall looked out of options at the end of last season, when he wasn’t offered a contract by Wests Tigers, he made a fateful phone call to Bennett that has seen him head back to the grand final, a stage he commanded in that famous Tigers’ victory in 2005.

READ MORE:

* The call that ended Benji Marshall's 16-year wait for NRL grand final return

* NRL: Souths star to play with Benji Marshall after asking him for autographed jersey

* 'Will Wayne Bennett give Benji Marshall freedom' at South Sydney, worries British great



Next Sunday night could be Bennett’s last match as a head coach. It could be Marshall’s last match as a player. Bennett took it upon himself to suggest Marshall, now 36, would probably hang up the boots after the grand final, although Marshall wasn’t quite as certain.

“I don’t know if it’s the end yet but, if he’s retired me, it might be,” Marshall quipped.

Marshall emerged from the Rabbitohs dressing rooms on Friday night having just been on the phone to wife Zoe, who was giving him a well-executed “I told you so” after imploring him to ring Bennett when his career seemed to be at a dead end.

Benji Marshall's flick pass from the 2005 NRL grand final inspired his future Māori All Stars teammate Jarome Luai.

“I was just on the phone to my wife and she said, ‘Do you remember 10 months ago when you were at the rubbish dump? Nobody wanted you but Wayne’. I said, ‘Yeah, I remember’. She’s taking the credit because she made me call Wayne.

“I was going to retire. Seriously. She told me to just give Wayne a try and see what happens. And that’s it. You have to back yourself, you have to give yourself every opportunity. I didn’t come here [South Sydney] for a lot of money; I came here for the opportunity. It’s all been worth it so far.”

It’s hardly been a one-way transaction. Marshall has been worth his weight in gold for Souths. Bennett told him he was guaranteed a spot on the bench in the No.14 jumper every week, but that’s about all the detail that was delivered.

He’s played all over the park and some weeks hasn’t played at all. And while Marshall says he has just been happy to contribute, the reality is he has put in some vital shifts for the Rabbitohs as they finished third on the ladder, then beat Penrith and Manly to make the grand final.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Coach Wayne Bennett of the Rabbitohs speaks during a press conference after the NRL Grand Final Qualifier match.

“Some games I’ll play five minutes, other games I won’t get on,” Marshall said. “But coming here I knew what my role was going to be. He told me I was going to be 14 from the day I signed. I was happy with that.

“I can only explain it from my point of view. He saved my career two times and gave me an opportunity and he knows what I can bring. But it’s the care factor of being loved by your coach.

“I’ve never played lock in my life; I’ve never played hooker until this year. I’ve played every position bar wing this year and he just gave me the confidence to go out and just be me.

“I think he revolutionised that role, 14, this year. He’s made a position out of ... having me.”

Marshall could have an even bigger part to play in the grand final depending on the groin injury suffered by Adam Reynolds, who laboured through the Manly win and handed over kicking duties to Blake Taaffe.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Adam Reynolds and Benji Marshall of the Rabbitohs celebrate winning the NRL Preliminary Final.

But it will be his sheer presence around the team – whether it be heckling Bennett in team meetings or imparting his wisdom on the squad during the biggest week of the year – that could be the difference for the Rabbitohs as they try to repeat their heroics of 2014.

“I’ll try and keep it the same,” Marshall said. “My job is easy. I just come and bring the energy and I’ve played every year like it’s my last. I’m just happy to be at training, trying to bring the jokes.

“When Wayne is being serious in a meeting, I try to spoil it with a joke. He hates me sometimes, but he knows what he signed.”

When Souths had 50 points put on them by Melbourne and Penrith in May, most thought their season was over in terms of a premiership. Marshall just saw it as a challenge and believes the renewed defensive approach since can give them the edge in the decider.

“We can’t win, we lost by 50 twice; you guys [the media] said that,” Marshall said. “But you have to have a belief, especially defensively. I thought over the last 10 weeks of the competition we were up there in the top two teams. That gives you confidence.”