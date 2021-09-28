NRL grand final: Townsville on standby for Rabbitohs and Panthers decider as Covid-19 reemerges in Brisbane

The Penrith Panthers upset the Melbourne Storm and will face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the final.

Townsville is on standby to hold the NRL grand final on Sunday with new cases of Covid-19 in Brisbane raising fears of an impending lockdown in south-east Queensland.

Suncorp Stadium is scheduled to host its first NRL decider on Sunday evening but those plans are now in danger after at least two locally acquired cases of coronavirus were detected in the Sunshine State.

Tickets for the premiership decider between South Sydney and Penrith at the 52,000 capacity stadium in Brisbane have already sold out.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Benji Marshall hugs Adam Reynolds in celebration of the Rabbitohs winning through to the NRL grand final.

At this stage the NRL is not overly concerned about a last-minute switch to Townsville, but the next 48 hours will be critical.

READ MORE:

* NRL: Paul Gallen and Phil Gould warn NRL stars to 'be wary of company' after scandals

* Melbourne Storm players caught in potential scandal with 'white substance on table'

* Fame and its trappings have come quickly for Warriors' Reece Walsh

* NRL: Three Kiwi forwards named in Team of the Year at Dally M awards

* Townsville on standby for NRL grand final after Covid-19 outbreak in Brisbane



It's expected the Queensland government will hold fire on an immediate lockdown on Tuesday but any additional cases of community transmission could rapidly escalate the situation.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton of the Panthers celebrate their victory over the Melbourne Storm.

Should a lockdown be announced in the coming days the NRL would then pull the trigger and relocate the season finale to Townsville for the first time.

Townsville's stadium has a maximum capacity of 25,000 people, less than half of the crowd that Suncorp will hold if the game is able to go ahead as planned in Brisbane.