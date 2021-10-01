Covid-19: NRL grand final still on for Brisbane, but Queensland Premier sounds a warning

Coaches Ivan Cleary of the Panthers and Wayne Bennett of the Rabbitohs ahead of Sunday’s NRL grand final.

The NRL grand final captains and coaches have declared they’ll do as they’re told as the prospect of a postponed grand final remains an option ahead of Sunday’s decider in Brisbane.

Officials will monitor Queensland’s latest Covid-19 outbreak until hours before the game with a postponement becoming more realistic if the outbreak worsens and a lockdown is forced.

In a positive sign for the NRL, just two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus were recorded in Queensland on Friday and the government has so far resisted a lockdown.

And it was business as usual as hundreds of mask-wearing fans gathered in the NRL’s Brisbane CBD entertainment zone to welcome both teams as Penrith and South Sydney arrived from their Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast bases respectively.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 Australia: Victoria records 1143 new cases, 3 deaths; NSW records 864 new cases, 15 deaths

* NRL grand final: More than 13,000 fans to be locked out of Rabbitohs and Panthers decider due to Covid-19

* NRL grand final: Concerns of Covid-19 forcing a late change to Rabbitohs and Panthers decider ease

* NRL grand final: In a 114-year first, the NRL decider will be moved out of Sydney



“Everything has its own challenge,” Souths coach Wayne Bennett said on Friday.

“The players are ready to play, be it tomorrow, next week or the week after. They’ll play. It’s all something we can’t control. There is no conversation about it, we’re preparing for Sunday and if something changes, it changes.”

Dan Peled/Getty Images Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already reduced crowds to 75 per cent for the sold-out event but maintains a final decision on whether the game will go ahead with crowds won’t be made until game day.

“The head of tourism has been speaking with the NRL,” she said.

“But can I just make it very clear – if the advice is to go into lockdown, we will go into lockdown. There’s no ifs and or buts here, people.

“This is serious. So it’s going to depend whether we see any unlinked community transmission over the next 24-48 hours.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Suncorp Stadium and the Wally Lewis statue, ahead of the NRL grand final.

Friday’s case numbers were promising but the NRL has an anxious wait over the weekend.

ARLC chair Peter V’landys confirmed on Friday morning it would be difficult to move the game to Townsville and for logistical reasons that would have to be decided before Saturday.

“When we negotiated with the government we always had a Plan B. That was to go to Townsville,” V’landys told 2GB.

“Logistically now that would be hard. We would have to make a decision today because you would have to get TV crews and OB vans up to Townsville from Brisbane and that takes time.”

V’landys said a postponement was now the more likely fallback option, with the league still hoping it can go ahead with a 75 or 50 per cent crowd in Brisbane.

“Postponement is definitely one (option). We won’t take any action without consulting the coaches and two teams. But we want a crowd and if it means postponing the event to get a crowd we will do so.’’

Sydney could still potentially feature as an unlikely host if a Queensland lockdown was to linger, given crowds are likely to return in New South Wales from October 11.

Crowds will be capped at 5000 for fully vaccinated people provided the state reaches 70 per cent double dosage next week as expected.

‘‘Everything is on the table,’’ V’landys said.

‘‘It will be a hard decision because naturally when you make these decisions it doesn’t please everyone.‘‘But we will try and make the best decision for the players and the fans.’’