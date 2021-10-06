NRL: Kiwis great Benji Marshall confirms emotional retirement from rugby league

Benji Marshall's retirement has shown him he achieved much more than on-field success.

Benji Marshall has laughed off suggestions of him being named a rugby league Immortal but a message from his cousin proves that in New Zealand, he was bigger than the game.

The Kiwi rugby league legend – holding his son Fox and fighting back tears – has confirmed his retirement on Wednesday afternoon following 19 seasons in the NRL that will be best remembered for his time with the West Tigers, but came to an end with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

An emotional Marshall struggled to utter the words of his retirement at the beginning of his press conference. At 36, he has spent more than half of his life in the NRL and in doing so inspired a generation of Kiwi kids to play rugby league and to want to sidestep and flick pass like ‘Benji’.

SCREENGRAB Kiwis great Benji Marshall got emotional as he announced his retirement from rugby league.

The 2005 premiership winner with the West Tigers and World Cup victor with the Kiwis in 2008 said it was the message from his cousin on Wednesday morning that summed his career up best, to himself.

It went along the lines of that Marshall had done a lot of things in his career with many highlights, achievements and proud moments but the kid from Whakatāne was also responsible for giving future generations of young Kiwis belief in their own endeavours.

NRL Photos/via Photosport Benji Marshall came off the bench in the Rabbitohs’ grand final defeat to Penrith.

"But the thing I'm most proud of is what I got told this morning; that I set a pathway for our family to follow that was different from the normal back home,” Marshall said.

"Gave them something to aspire to, something to chase, made it possible for them that if I can live my dreams they can live their dreams so that's what I'll be most proud of.

"I started off my journey in rugby league as a small boy from Whakatāne chasing a dream, and leave this game as a grown man," Marshall said.

Despite missing out on a fairytale farewell in Sunday's grand final with an agonising 14-12 defeat to Penrith and attracting interest from other clubs to play on, Marshall wanted to go out on his own terms.

Benji Marshall's flick pass from the 2005 grand final led to one of the NRL's most memorable tries.

"The timing couldn't have been more perfect," he said.

"I did consider playing on but the more I thought about I thought it was time to move on."

He didn't want to drag the decision out but was also glad he did not make the call before the grand final so there was no distraction for the Rabbitohs.

On Tuesday morning told his wife Zoe that he was done, a little over 24-hours later it was confirmed to the – already suspecting – rugby league world.

For all of his success, it's often forgotten Marshall had five shoulder reconstructions in the first five years of his career and was told to retire.

"For me, I'm really proud of the way I fought back from all my setbacks,” he said on Wednesday.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Benji Marshall (C) during his emotional return to the Kiwis in 2019.

Marshall made a point of thanking all of his coaches, teammates and family, including his “rock”, wife Zoe.

"I feel privileged and honoured at what the game has given me, the life I've been able to live.”

Marshall shot to fame with the Wests Tigers when he debuted in 2003, with his flick pass for Pat Richards in the 2005 decider one of the most famous grand final moments.

He staved off retirement twice, linking with Wayne Bennett at Brisbane in 2017 after being released by St George-Illawarra following a short rugby stint with the Blues, and again with the master coach at Souths this year.

Tim Clayton/Fairfax Media/via Getty Images Benji Marshall with the NRL trophy after Wests Tigers' 2005 Grand Final win.

On Wednesday, he said if it wasn't for Bennett, he would likely have retired in 2017.

"Sometimes you have a special connection as player and coach, and some would say father and son.

"But Wayne I really want to thank you for the opportunity, for you believing and trusting in me to have this moment today. Without you, this wouldn’t be the same. Thank you mate," Marshall said.

But after playing as a No 14 for the majority of 2021, he will finish his career on 346 games – the most by any New Zealander to play in the NRL.

Bennett said it was hard to compare all the best players but Marshall would always be in that conversation.

Col Whelan/Action Photographics via NZPA New Zealand's Benji Marshall touches down against Australia in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup final.

"He's in that category.

"He's had a great influence on a whole generation of rugby league people."

“I’ve always gravitated towards him when I saw him first play. As I’ve said on countless occasions, I would be over football, but I’d want to watch him play," Bennett said.

"He was so exciting, he brought that unpredictability, which is part of his game all of his career."

Marshall also enjoyed a glittering career with the Kiwis, playing 31 tests, including the stunning 2008 World Cup final triumph over Australia.

He won the Golden Boot award for the best international player in 2010 and went on to captain his country before falling out favour with then-Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney.

But after a seven-year absence, he made an emotional return to the black and white jersey in the win over Tonga in 2019.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire reinstated Marshall as skipper for the tests against Australia and Great Britain at the end of 2019, and he leaves the game with the New Zealand record for most appearances as captain.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Benji Marshall and Shaun Johnson share a joke before the 2015 NRL season launch.

Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson has also paid tribute to Marshall.

“I’ve been fortunate to rub shoulders with some of the best to do it, but if you were to ask me who’s at the top of that list my answer would be Benji.

“My idol turned into my roomie and is now a brother. Crazy. You showed me how there is a place for the small skinny kid with the jump wobble head side step on the biggest stage,” Johnson wrote.

Marshall already has the next step in his career sorted.

He has signed a two-year deal with Fox Sports to continue his work in the media as an analyst and pundit.

Marshall has been working with the NRL's key broadcaster in a part-time role, around his playing commitments, for a number of years.