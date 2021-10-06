'Really dumb on my behalf': Tigers star remorseful after jersey drama

Former Panther turned Tiger Daine Laurie was pictured wearing his old Penrith jersey as he celebrated their grand final win.

Wests Tigers fullback Daine Laurie has apologised after he was photographed wearing the jersey of former club Penrith while celebrating the Panthers’ grand final victory on Sunday night, declaring “It was really dumb on my behalf.”

In the same week that he was named the joint Kelly-Barnes medallist alongside Luke Brooks as the Tigers’ player of the year, have images emerged of Laurie whooping up the grand final result in full Panthers regalia.

The photos have angered diehard Tigers supporters, who have taken to social media to question where Laurie’s allegiances lie.

READ MORE:

* 'I couldn't bear thinking about losing': Ivan Cleary buries NRL grand final hoodoo

* NRL: Kiwis great Benji Marshall confirms emotional retirement from rugby league

* Warriors want answers after Reece Walsh handed longer ban than Melbourne Storm trio



“I’m really sorry, it was really dumb on my behalf,” Laurie told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I was just happy for my mates to win the grand final.

“Obviously I was watching the grand final and had a few drinks, I was with a few mates.

“I was happy for Penrith to win, I grew up and went to school with nearly all the players in the side. I grew a good relationship while I was with them for the last five years, I was happy for them.

“It was just silly, I put on the jersey and had a drive around town to see what it was like.

“I obviously got caught on camera which is a bit silly on my behalf.

“It should never have happened.”

Laurie made his first-grade debut for the Panthers in round 13 of last year, making two further NRL appearances for the club before signing with the Tigers.

Stuck behind the first-choice fullbacks Dylan Edwards, Charlie Staines and Stephen Crichton, he was granted an early release to take up the No 1 jersey at the Tigers.

On a deal reportedly worth just A$140,000 (NZ$148,000) for 2021, Laurie was a contender for buy of the year. The 22-year-old played 19 games under Michael Maguire, scored seven tries and beat team-mates Adam Doueihi, Stefano Utoikamanu and Luciano Leilua to share player-of-the-year honours.

Sky Sport The Penrith Panthers held out the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a gripping grand final for their first NRL crown since 1991.

While he has put in whole-hearted performances for the Tigers, he still has a soft spot for the Panthers. The jersey he was photographed in, leaning out of a car with mates, is the one in which he made his NRL debut.

On Sunday Laurie, who lives across the road from Penrith’s home ground, took to the streets to soak up the celebrations of locals.

“I’m really sorry about putting the Penrith jersey on,” he said.

“It was my debut jersey ... I just shouldn’t have put that jersey on.

“I apologise to all the fans and especially to my team-mates too. We are passionate about the Wests Tigers jersey and what it means to us.

“It’s a good lesson for me at this early stage of my career. It definitely won’t happen again.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Fullback Daine Laurie moved to the struggling Tigers this season after finding his opportunities with the Panthers limited.

Tensions between the Tigers and Panthers have been simmering ever since Ivan Cleary left the joint-venture club early to return to the foot of the mountains. Tigers powerbrokers aren’t questioning Laurie’s commitment, but privately concede it is a poor look.

Ironically, Laurie had torn allegiances about the grand final result; South Sydney star Cody Walker is a relative and he grew up supporting the Rabbitohs.

“I was going for both teams, I wouldn’t have cared who won,” he said.

“I’ve got a family member at the Rabbitohs, which is Cody. If he won, I would have been stoked for him too.

“I just shouldn’t have put that jersey on.”

“I’m very happy to win the award, extremely honoured,” he said.

“I’m passionate about coming over here and going out each week, putting in a good performance for the Wests Tigers.

“Definitely [I want to] win a premiership.

“That’s why you come into first grade and become a first-grade player, to win a premiership for your team and your club.”

Laurie said was honoured to have shared the Kelly-Barnes medal and said he would do everything possible to give himself a chance to win a premiership in a Tigers jumper.