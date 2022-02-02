NRL: Jason Taumalolo set to play as Cowboys 'compliant' with Covid protocols

Jason Taumalolo is set to captain the Cowboys from the start of the 2022 NRL season with the North Queensland club stating their players are all compliant with Covid-19 protocols.

North Queensland captain Jason Taumalolo is set to be available for round one after coach Todd Payten revealed his full squad had met the required coronavirus protocols.

The destructive lock was reportedly the only Cowboys player who hadn't agreed to be inoculated against Covid-19 when the squad began pre-season training in November.

The NRL has not mandated the vaccine, but there were concerns Taumalolo would miss games due to unvaccinated players being unable to enter stadiums in Queensland and Victoria.

Per their club policy respecting player privacy, the Cowboys would not confirm whether Taumalolo has been jabbed or secured an exemption allowing him to play.

But Payten unequivocally said on Tuesday that Taumalolo and the rest of his players, pending fitness, will be available for their season-opening clash with Canterbury in Townsville on March 13.

"I can categorically say that we are compliant as a club for vaccinations [and] we are compliant with NRL protocols for vaccinations," Payten said.

"We are compliant with NRL protocols and then government health orders.

"I'm excited to be able to choose from a full squad given that they're fit and ready to go from a physical point of view in round one.

"I can pick them [all] tomorrow."

Taumalolo endured a frustrating 2021 campaign, suffering three hand fractures and playing only 15 matches as the Cowboys finished 15th.

Payten, who tinkered with shortening Taumalolo's minutes last year, is confident the 28-year-old can put a dramatic off-season behind him.

"He has come to work every day with a smile on his face. It's probably the best I've seen him train for a long period," Payten said.

"He's had some continuity with his training. He wants to captain the club and he wants to get us back to a winning franchise.

"I've been really excited about how positive he's been in that space.

"We were always in dialogue with him. Not just me, but people further up the food chain and the assistant coaches and all the other staff."

Former Cronulla and Warriors halfback Chad Townsend could share the captaincy with Taumalolo to ensure the Tongan powerhouse has adequate support.

Taumalolo became North Queensland's sole skipper early last year after Michael Morgan's medical retirement.

"It's certainly something we're thinking about. We're having discussions internally at the moment," Payten said of Townsend potentially leading the team.

"[Townsend] is an out-and-out professional. He's been a good voice for all of the group, not just the halves."

Retired captain Matt Scott has helped facilitate the club's leadership group while champion playmaker Johanthan Thurston is working with the halves on a weekly basis.

"I can see improvement from day-to-day out on the park and I know we'll improve as a club this year," Payten said.