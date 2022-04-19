Why Jack de Belin has struggled in the NRL and hasn’t watched Origin since 2018

Jack De Belin of the Dragons is tackled by David Klemmer of the Knights during the round six NRL match at WIN Stadium on Sunday.

A candid Jack de Belin said he’s struggled to adapt to the NRL’s six-again era, but hasn’t given up on playing State of Origin again – despite not being able to bring himself to watch a minute of it since being stood down.

The St George Illawarra forward has spoken for the first time on his battle to return to the player he was in the NRL, admitting he thought his transition to return to the game after more than two years on the sidelines would be “more seamless”.

The 31-year-old was exiled for the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy as he fought sexual assault charges in the courts.

De Belin and co-accused Callan Sinclair were found not guilty of one charge, while a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on another five over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in Wollongong in 2018.

It was the second hung jury in relation to the charges.

De Belin said he thought he would be able to adapt quickly to the NRL upon being cleared to return mid-way through last year, but has been fighting to find his best form over the opening six rounds. He had his best performance of the year in the Dragons’ much-needed win over the Knights on Sunday.

Asked about how difficult it has been playing under the NRL’s six-again rule, which was adopted in 2020 while he was unable to play, de Belin told the Sydney Morning Herald: “I was always training and prided myself on being fit and in condition, so I always thought it wouldn’t take too long [to get up to speed]. But it definitely was different.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought I would have got back into it more seamlessly. It’s just taken time. Even with a full pre-season under my belt, I thought I probably would have been flying a bit earlier than I was. It hasn’t been that way.

“It’s a lot faster, and they’ve obviously eradicated the wrestle. I felt like when I was playing three years ago you could find your rest a lot easier, there were penalties where you could kick it out, or you could walk up to a scrum. There wasn’t the six-agains.

“But I kind of feel I’m in the washing machine a lot more. You just feel like you’re in the hurt locker for longer periods of time. That’s probably what I’ve found the hardest, I just haven’t been able to find my rest periods like I used to.”

The lock was at the peak of his powers as an incumbent NSW forward and crucial part of the Dragons’ finals run in 2018 when he was stood down, and it’s the loss of his Blues spot which has really stung.

De Belin was a key member of Brad Fittler’s first series win when NSW ended Queensland’s dynasty within two games.

But the emergence of Isaah Yeo, Cameron Murray and Victor Radley to go along with the established Jake Trbojevic has made de Belin’s ambition to return to the NSW fold extremely unlikely this year.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jack De Belin of the Dragons hopes to force his way back into State of Origin contention with NSW.

“Obviously one of the things that hurt me the most was not being able to play Origin,” de Belin said. “Since I played, I haven’t watched a game. It just hurts me too much not being there and a part of it. I refused to watch it until I play again.

“I would check the score afterwards, but it just hurt me too much. That was the little [promise] I made to myself. It would obviously help a little bit better if the team and my form was higher, but there’s plenty of weeks to go.

“I’m just going to keep building and keep climbing and you never know, with a few injuries I could make my way back in there. I’ve been there before and proved I belong there.”

De Belin will play his first Anzac Day game in four years when the Dragons take on the Roosters at the SCG next Monday.

St George Illawarra, who upgraded and extended de Belin’s contract to keep him at the club during his legal battle, hasn’t won the annual fixture since de Belin last featured.

“It’s such a special occasion and you get butterflies just playing it,” he said. “For me to able to play again in it, I’m so pumped. It’s probably the best game of the year.

“My form hasn’t definitely been where I would have liked it to have been. I’m my harshest critic, but [the Knights game] was definitely a step in the right direction.”