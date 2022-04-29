NZ Warriors' Chanel Harris-Tavita played with ruptured testicle in Storm loss

Chanel Harris-Tavita of the Warriors – pictured here being tackled by three Roosters players – played through a painful injury in the loss to the Storm.

No one could accuse Chanel Harris-Tavita of not giving his all for the NZ Warriors in their humiliating loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Harris-Tavita has had surgery for a ruptured testicle which may sideline him for a month.

The injury came in the 34th minute of the Warriors’ 70-10 capitulation to the Storm in their annual Anzac Day game on Monday.

1 NEWS Nathan Brown did defend some of the club’s younger players, saying critics needed to be mindful of how young many of them are.

Despite the painful injury, the Warriors half played the rest of the match in which Warriors coach Nathan Brown admitted some of his players had given up as the hosts ran riot in the second spell.

The 23-year-old isn’t expected to be back until some time next month.

In 1986, All Blacks captain Wayne Shelford played a test against France during which he suffered a torn scrotum.

Harris-Tavita’s injury leaves the Warriors desperately short of playmakers, while Josh Curran and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak were also casualties in the mauling by the Storm.