'That was under-12s standard', laments Storm star after Panthers' NRL reality check

Melbourne Storm's Cameron Munster looks dejected after a demoralising defeat to NRL leaders Penrith in Brisbane.

Cameron Munster has described Melbourne's performance in the thrashing by Penrith as being "under 12s" standard - and Storm coach Craig Bellamy tends to agree.

The Storm were brushed aside by the Panthers in a rematch of last year's preliminary final, going down 32-6 in the blockbuster clash of the NRL's Magic Round at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Melbourne were already without fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and then lost halfback Jahrome Hughes on the day of the game, but Munster said that was no excuse.

"We were poor. I don't care who we had out tonight, we still had a good enough team to give the Panthers a shake," he told the Nine Network.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Cameron Munster clashes with Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.

"We looked like an under 12s team, we don't want to play like that next week."

Bellamy's side were missing a couple of key squad members with Reimis Smith, Christian Welch and Tepai Moeroa all sidelined.

Adding to their woes was the sight of New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona leaving the changing room in a knee brace.

But after the Storm's high-flying start and an average 54 points scored over the last three weeks, they were handed a bump down to earth.

"We threw three forward passes from dummy half and I can't remember the last time we did that," Bellamy said.

"We didn't show any patience when we had the ball.

"I think we only completed at 50 per cent after ten minutes and that's when they went up 12-0."

Bellamy said his side was "strangled" by the Panthers and they never looked like finding their groove even when Nick Meaney crossed for their sole try of the evening in the 17th minute.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images The Panthers celebrate a try against the Storm.

Melbourne made an uncharacteristically high 13 errors and completed at just 66 per cent.

The Storm coach said the loss was a welcome reality check after easily accounting for the Warriors, Newcastle and St George Illawarra over the previous three weeks.

"It was probably a game we needed. That was a good come-down for us, perhaps we're not going as good as other people thought," said Bellamy, whose side will stay in the Sunshine State before next week's game with North Queensland.

"If they didn't think it was going to be a bit different, well, we got a shock.

"Someone said last week that the last three or four weeks were not great preparation for this game against Penrith and he's probably right - but you're not going to get 20 in front and not play to the style you want to play to.

"We haven't been in the trenches like tonight. I think we probably got what we deserved."

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Taylan May of the Panthers takes on the Storm defence.

Izack Tago ran through a big hole Seve left for the Panthers' first try before Viliame Kikau outjumped the Storm centre to add Penrith's second after 10 minutes.

Melbourne rallied with a well-weighted kick from five-eighth Cameron Munster that was easily regathered for Nick Meaney to score but it was the Storm's only try of the night.

Cleary responded by adding a penalty for the Panthers and then targeted another stand-in, this time fullback Tyran Wishart, with one of his aerial bombs.

Wishart dropped the ball under pressure from Kikau and Tago touched down to give the Panthers a 20-6 lead at halftime.

Melbourne kept Penrith at bay for the first 15 minutes of the second half but the pressure told when Kikau ran at Johns and the big Fijian offloaded to Jarome Luai to score.

Stephen Crichton added another for Penrith, with coach Ivan Cleary watching on from the couch.

Cleary wasn't given clearance to travel after having an operation on his knee but is likely to be back on deck for next week's game against the Sydney Roosters.