Canberra Raiders teammate hails Kiwis star Joe Tapine 'best forward in NRL'

Canberra's Kiwis international frontrower Joe Tapine was in sparkling running and ball-handling form against the Newcastle Knights.

Canberra hooker Tom Starling has declared his teammate Joe Tapine the best forward in the NRL after the prop helped to set up the try that kept the Raiders' season alive.

The Raiders and Newcastle were locked up at 22 points apiece in the final 10 minutes on Sunday when Josh Papalii broke the line and connected with Tapine.

Still with work to do, Tapine ducked around Anthony Milford and drew in two defenders before lobbing an overarm pass to Jack Wighton, who dived over to score.

The crucial try assist allowed the Raiders to stretch out to a six-point lead that ultimately sealed victory and kept them in touch with the top eight approaching the last fortnight of the regular season.

Tapine is having just as impressive a year on the stats sheet: he is ranked in the top three among props for offloads and tackle busts and has run for more metres than any front-rower this season, adding 175 more to his tally on Sunday.

"He's the best forward in the comp at the moment," Starling said after the Raiders' 28-22 win.

"I don't think anyone can argue with that. He's had a hell of a season and he's only going to keep getting better."

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Joe Tapine looks to offload as the Knights defence try to wrap up the Raiders forward.

Tapine missed his first game of the season in round 22 after suffering a rib injury the week prior.

As the Raiders' finals hopes hung in the balance, Tapine left the field in visible discomfort against Penrith.

"The first three days I was in a bit of pain and I ruled myself out for three weeks," Tapine said with a laugh.

"But I came good after a week, so I'm happy."

The Raiders will be glad he did; the Penrith pack monstered Canberra's after Tapine left the field but in his first game back against Newcastle, the script was flipped.

Four Raiders ran for over 100 metres against Newcastle, compared with only two Knights.

It's little wonder Tapine's teammates are relieved to have him back.

"He and Papa (Papalii) are the leaders of our pack, so to lose one of them was tough," Starling said.

"It's good playing with him, he's always scattering defence and helping me out, getting my runs up."

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Joe Tapine takes a hit-up for the Raiders against the Knights.

Tapine said his form had come on the back of growing up and taking a different approach to his work.

"I've matured a bit," he said.

"I think I'm a bit more professional (with) everything in the week: prep, training, diet, everything that goes into being a footy player.

"It's a lot of things combined, I can't put it down to one thing. I'm happy with my performance and I've got to keep growing."