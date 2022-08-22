Cowboys star ruled out of top-two push after rupturing testicle against Warriors

Tom Dearden will be sidelined for North Queensland’s push for a top-two NRL regular season finish after requiring surgery on a ruptured testicle.

The in-form Cowboys halfback completed his side’s 48-4 defeat of the Warriors on Friday but lingering pain from a blow forced Dearden to report to hospital that evening.

Dearden, whose form surge this season led to a sparkling debut for Queensland in game three of State of Origin, is unlikely to feature in the side’s run home against in-form sides Penrith and South Sydney.

The Cowboys hold second spot on points differential ahead of Cronulla, who play the Bulldogs and Manly to finish the regular season.

Todd Payten could promote Ben Hampton to partner halfback and captain Chad Townsend, or shift in-form fullback Scott Drinkwater to the No.6 and reinstate Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the No 1.

Meanwhile, St George Illawarra are set to lose two more players for the rest of their season after the match review committee charged Francis Molo and Moses Mbye with illegal tackles made against Gold Coast.

Molo became the first Dragons player to be sent off this season when he hit Titans back Patrick Herbert with a high tackle as he ran the ball back from a kick-off.

The hit required Herbert to leave the field late in the second half but Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said at first glance he didn’t feel it warranted a send-off.

“I was surprised, but I’d have to have another look at it,” Griffin said post-match.

Molo has copped a grade-three careless high tackle charge, which would normally carry a three-match ban with an early guilty plea. But given the prop is a repeat offender, he will sit four games out, or five if he unsuccessfully fights his charge at the judiciary.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Cowboys halfback Tom Dearden ruptured a testicle in Friday’s clash with the Warriors.

Mbye was permitted to remain on the field and was not penalised despite hitting Phillip Sami with what the match review committee has deemed a grade two careless high tackle.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook was surprised Mbye escaped scrutiny on-field after the tackle, which occurred early in the game.

“I don’t want to comment on the send-off,” he said. “I’m more worried about not getting a penalty on the first or second tackle of the game.”

Mbye can accept a two-match ban, or risk having his ban upgraded to three by challenging his charge. He was already looking a chance to miss game time due to a hamstring injury that required him to leave the field midway through the first half.

Molo and Mbye are set to join team-mate Tariq Sims in being suspended for the final fortnight of the season.

Melbourne-bound Sims has been rubbed out since hitting Cronulla’s Connor Tracey high in round 21.

Dragons forward Josh McGuire was handed a grade one dangerous contact charge after the Titans game but can escape suspension with a A$1000 (NZ$1113) fine.