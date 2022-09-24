Parramatta Eels players only knew of baby Moses at 11th hour in NRL playoffs

Mitchell Moses, right, and Dylan Brown of the Eels celebrate winning their NRL Preliminary Final match against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Parramatta players only discovered halfback Mitchell Moses had welcomed his first child an hour before they could run out against North Queensland in Townsville.

Prior to coming together in the lead-up to their 24-20 preliminary final win in Townsville, Eels players were blissfully unaware Moses's partner Bri had given birth to a baby girl, the couple's first child.

“It's unreal. None of us actually knew (about the birth) until probably seven o'clock when we had a team meeting," Eels hooker Reed Mahoney said.

“We knew it was close and he was telling his missus to hold on for another day. I'm really happy for him. Everything happens for a reason."

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur said after the win Moses had made a massive sacrifice for his team-mates to forgo the birth to join them.

Moses didn't have one of his stellar games and it would be understandable his mind was elsewhere. The 28-year-old also lost his grandmother the previous week in what has been an emotional time.

Eels prop Junior Paulo summed up what he said was special about Moses and the current playing group and why they were in their first grand final since 2009.

"That's the commitment that Mitchell has got to this playing group and how much this playing group means to him, but I also thought we showcased how much he means to this group," Paulo said.

“To miss the birth of your first child is a moment you won't get back. To make that sacrifice and put on a performance like he did showcases what this group can do.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Mitchell Moses missed the birth of his first child to play for the Eels against the Cowboys in Townsville.

"He has had a tough couple of weeks but that doesn't faze Mitchell."

A lot has been said about this year being the final window for the Eels to break a 36-year premiership drought due to the players set to leave.

Reed Mahoney (Canterbury), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Marata Niukore (Warriors), Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla), Ray Stone (Dolphins) and Tom Opacic (Hull KR) are set to depart after the grand final.

Coach Brad Arthur said the bond between the entire squad was strong and ensuring all departing players leave on a good note would continue to be a motivator ahead of the decider.

“You could see the last 10 minutes (against the Cowboys) we kept turning up for each other. The boys really wanted it," Arthur said.

“We have a lot of players here that might be leaving to go to other clubs but they have been a big part of what we have done.

"Our boys want to make sure they cherish every last day they have with each other."