Live: NRL grand final - Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

21:00, Oct 02 2022

Join us for live coverage of the NRL decider between the Panthers and the Eels in Sydney.

Nathan Cleary and the Panthers are dominant favourites against the Eels in the grand final.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Nathan Cleary and the Panthers are dominant favourites against the Eels in the grand final.