NRL grand final: Ivan Cleary 'sad' at break-up of champion Penrith Panthers side

Ivan Cleary has coached Penrith to back-to-back NRL grand finals with a trouncing of the Eels.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has admitted to feeling "sad" in the build-up to the Panthers' grand final victory as he faced up to the impending break-up of his squad and coaching staff.

The Panthers secured a second-straight premiership with a 28-12 victory over Parramatta on Sunday.

Penrith were far too good for the Eels, but they will wake up on Monday knowing they will be losing some key cogs in their roster and staff.

Defence coach Cameron Ciraldo is heading to Canterbury and taking back-rower Viliame Kikau with him.

Hooker Api Koroisau is heading to the Wests Tigers and assistant coach Andrew Webster is stepping into a head coach's role with the Warriors.

"I got a bit emotional yesterday and I don't even know why," Cleary said on Sunday.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and Isaah Yeo of the Panthers after winning the 2022 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium on October 02, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"I think it's just because, this moment in time, this team won't stay together.

"There were some quiet moments on my own and a little bit in front of the boys.

"It just came over me and I think because we've done so well for so long.

"It's very sad in our team this year, not just players, but coaching staff (are leaving). We'll never be together again."

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Panthers captain Nathan Cleary (R) hugs his father and coach Ivan after winning the NRL grand final.

Kikau provides the Panthers with an unorthodox outlet of attack while Koroisau's scheming at hooker gives the side an extra dimension.

Cleary said the No.9's impact would be felt hardest.

"When Api comes on, he makes people feel good and everyone plays better while he's out there," he said.

"He's had an incredible season, we won't be able to replace him."

Cleary, however, will take solace in how this team has continued to evolve since reaching their first grand final in 2020.

The likes of centre Izack Tago and winger Taylan May, who didn't play on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, have become established first-graders.

Add to that the fact Penrith's SG Ball, Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup sides all claimed premierships this year.

"That's how our club works," Cleary said.

"You know, that's how we're going to, for us to be any good (going forward).

"We have to be able to do that.

"We have a lot of people that are in pathways and a lot of that who have worked so hard and don't get any credit."

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Panthers celebrate with the NRL trophy.

Meanwhile, Cleary had a message for St Helens ahead of a potential World Club Challenge match-up - "let's go".

The battle of the NRL and Super League's premiers hasn't occurred since 2020 with Covid forcing the last two editions to be scrubbed, but both clubs appear keen to reignite the feud between the world's two best competitions.

Asked after his side smashed Parramatta 28-12 to make it back-to-back premierships if he felt the Challenge should return, Cleary was quick to volunteers his club's services.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Viliame Kikau, one of the Panthers leaving after the grand final victory, is tackled by the Eels defence.

"For sure ... let's go," he told reporters.

"You'd sit back and watch it in the years gone by ... it's something that everyone would always want to be part of."

A match-up between the two clubs would be a true battle of dynasties, the Saints having won four straight titles while the Panthers have claimed two in a row.

Saints chief executive Mike Rush earlier said Super League officials had already contacted the NRL, and said steep air fares would be one challenge to overcome.

"As always, we would be more than happy to play in the WCC," he said.

"The ball is always in the court of the NRL and the Australian club sides.

"We can accommodate the game for sure and Super League has been in contact with the NRL.

"It would, of course, have to fit in with the start of both seasons and an issue could be the costs of staging the game given the price of flights at present."

Penrith have never won a World Club Challenge title, having lost in 1991 and 2004.