'My plan was thwarted': Why an ex-NRL star tried to bring the grand final to a halt

Ex-Raiders star Mark McLinden ran onto the field during the NRL grand final and tried to chain himself to the posts.

Former Canberra Raiders star Mark McLinden was arrested by NSW Police after invading the pitch during Sunday’s NRL grand final between Parramatta and Penrith.

McLinden jumped the fence and onto the playing field during the second half at Sydney Olympic Park. He wore a yellow shirt with the words “End coal, gas & oil” on the front. “For our kids” was written on the back.

McLinden, wearing football boots to help his grip, ran to the southern end of Accor Stadium and ripped off the Telstra advertising from a pad on the goal post.

He then stepped past several security guards and tried to rip the other Telstra sign from the adjacent pad.

In an attempt to avoid security guards, McLinden ran towards the other end of the field where Parramatta were attacking Penrith’s goal line.

He got 20 metres downfield before he was tackled by a guard, who escorted him from the field.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Mark McLinden rips off the advertising from a pad on the goal post during Sunday's NRL grand final.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told the Sydney Morning Herald that McLinden had a bike lock around his neck. They believed he was trying to chain himself to the goal posts when he removed the padding. He was tackled before he got the chance.

McLinden confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that was his plan.

“It was with regret that I caught the train down from my place in the Byron hinterland to Sydney for the NRL grand final,” McLinden said.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Mark McLinden wore a shirt with the words 'End coal, gas & oil' on the front and 'For our kids' on the back.

“With me was a T-shirt that read, ‘End Coal, Gas and Oil for our Children’, as well as a bike chain and lock that fit around my neck. My intention was to enter the pitch, lock on to the post and halt play long enough for my message to be read; a message that climate scientists have been imploring governments to heed.

“I did not want to be an activist. I did not want to stop play on grand final night and jeopardise the childhood dreams of 34 players, not to mention the joy and excitement of hundreds of thousands of fellow footy fans. But the world’s governments, including our own, are steering us into a rapidly unstable climate, the consequences of which we are already witnessing with floods, fires, droughts and heatwaves.

“I owe it to the children of the world, and all the subsequent generations, to do everything I can to ensure our beautiful planet is preserved such that these young people inherit an environment that is as close to stable as we have been lucky enough to enjoy.”

While he was being removed, McLinden tugged his shirt down to reveal the message on the front.

Police confirmed a 43-year-old man from Mullumbimby was arrested and issued with an infringement notice for entering the playing field.

“As it happened, my plan was thwarted,” McLinden said. “I needed around 10 things to go right, and failed at the last hurdle. I was tackled far easier than I had been the last time I ran out on Accor Stadium as a player.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Former Raiders playmaker Mark McLinden said the stewards had done their job "a little too well".

“My opportunity to make real climate action was lost, like so many other opportunities in the last 30 years of climate inaction since the fossil fuel industry themselves acknowledged how harmful their products are. I won’t give up. I don’t have that luxury. I’ll continue to fight for your children’s future and invite you to do the same.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank the security and the police for their efforts on the night. They did their job a little too well, and while I wish they were more environmentally minded, I understand they have a job to do and I accept all of the consequences resulting from my actions.”

McLinden took to social media minutes before he invaded the pitch.

Wayne Drought/NZPA Reds fullback Mark McLinden runs the ball up against the Blues in a 2009 Super 14 match in Auckland.

“The world’s climate scientists have concluded that the continuing burning of coal, gas and oil is causing catastrophic ecosystem loss and climate change,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Climate scientists are turning to activism due to the lack of action from governments. I stand for science. I stand with scientists.”

McLinden was fined A$5000 (NZ$5669) and received a ban from attending matches.

The former Raiders star, who was known as one half of the “Mac Attack” with halves partner Andrew McFadden, played seven NRL seasons for the club between 1998 and 2004. He played 165 games, scoring 65 tries in his NRL career.

McLinden later moved to the Super League, where he spent four seasons with London Broncos and Harlequins.

He finished his career after playing three matches for the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby competition.

Earlier in the year, an activist was jailed for invading a Sharks-Tigers game at Cronulla with a lit flare.

Andy George pleaded guilty in Sutherland Local Court in April to entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse and possessing a bright light distress signal in a public place. He was jailed for three months.

During the game, George was among four protesters who rushed onto the field at Shark Park. He ran straight towards the Tigers players, who were midway through a set of six.

Play was paused for several minutes as he was tackled, while orange smoke billowed from the flare.

The majority of fans at Accor Stadium for the Eels-Panthers grand final were well behaved. Police refused one person entry and ejected seven. Seven people were arrested on the night.