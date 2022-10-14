What you need to know about the Rugby League World Cup

The 15th edition of the Rugby League World Cup gets under way this weekend when hosts England take on Samoa in the opener at Newcastle's St James' Park.

The Covid-delayed competition runs over five weeks and concludes with the title decider on November 20 (NZT).

And despite their dismal showing on home soil five years ago, New Zealand are among the favourites to lift the trophy, coming into the tournament ranked No 1 in the world.

Coach Michael Maguire has assembled a squad brimming with world-class talent capable of being crowned champions for only the second time, having triumphed across the ditch in 2008.

But to achieve that feat, the Kiwis will almost certainly have to overcome the star-studded Kangaroos, winners of the last two tournaments and 11 of 15 editions in total, making them a more dominant side than even the All Blacks.

Of course, England will also fancy their chances of going all the way on home soil, while Pacific powerhouses Tonga and Samoa loom as potential dark horses.

So how does the Rugby League World Cup's format work, where will the matches be played, and who are the players to watch?

Stuff answers those questions and more in a guide to the 13-man code's showpiece event.

What's the competition format?

Sixteen teams will compete for the title, an increase of two from the previous two tournaments. These are divided into the four groups of four, with England, Australia, New Zealand and Tonga the four seeds.

England are in Group A alongside Samoa, France and debutants Greece, while the Kangaroos take on Fiji, Scotland and Italy in Group B. New Zealand are grouped with Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland and Group D features Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Wales and the Cook Islands.

Two points are awarded for a win, and one for a draw. The top two teams in each pool advance to the knockout stages consisting of a quarterfinal, semifinal and final. Those that make the last eight automatically qualify for the 2025 event in France.

Allan Mckenzie/Photosport Kiwis bolter Sebastian Kris scored three first-half tries on debut in a friendly against the Leeds Rhinos.

What is the Kiwis' schedule?

The Kiwis open their campaign against Michael Cheika's Lebanon in Warrington on October 17 (7.30am NZT), before taking on world No 21 Jamaica in Hull on October 23 (7.30am NZT).

They complete their Group C fixtures against Ireland at Leeds' Headingley Stadium on October 29 (7.30am NZT).

Should the Kiwis progress as expected, the quarterfinals are scheduled to take place from November 5-7, the semifinals on November 12 and 13 and the final on November 20 at 5am (NZT).

If the Kiwis top their group they would play the Group B runners-up at Hull's MKM Stadium, most likely Fiji, who famously knocked them out at the same stage five years ago. Revenge or repeat?

Who are the current holders?

Australia are seeking a third straight title after edging England 6-0 in a tense final in Brisbane last time round.

The Kangaroos thumped the Kiwis 34-2 in the 2013 decider and with a roster packed with NRL stars (Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes didn't even make the cut) you'd be brave to bet against Mal Meninga's men achieving a three-peat.

Since the inaugural tournament in France in 1954, only Great Britain (three), New Zealand (one) and Australia (11) have tasted glory.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images The Kangaroos celebrate their tense 6-0 win over England in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final.

Who are the betting favourites?

Unsurprisingly, the TAB has the 11-time champion Kangaroos as warm favourites, paying $1.53, while the Kiwis are next best at $3.75.

Samoa are priced at $9.50, ahead of hosts England ($14) and fellow Pacific Islanders Tonga ($15). The rest are all 501-1 long shots, barring Fiji ($201) and Papua New Guinea ($301) who are given slightly more favourable odds.

Can the Kiwis win it?

Absolutely. This is arguably the strongest Kiwis side assembled since the 2008 vintage which captured their one and only World Cup in Australia.

Maguire has several top-class performers to fill every role in his 24-strong squad, which boasts back-to-back NRL premiership winners James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen and will be led by Dolphins-bound prop Jesse Bromwich.

Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson was one notable omission, Eels veteran Kieran Foran getting the nod as halves back-up to Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown. But there's enough flair and experience in the group to give New Zealand league fans' hope of ending the Kangaroos' dominance.

The Kiwis are on collision course with Australia in the semifinals in Leeds on November 12 (NZT) in a match that will likely decide the destination of the title.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Joseph Manu produced an outstanding display from fullback in the Kiwis' 26-6 win over Tonga in June.

Who are the players to watch?

Most of the NRL and English Super League's finest will be on show at international league's pinnacle event.

For X-factor, it's hard to look past Kangaroos scrumhalf Nathan Cleary, who has guided his club side Penrith to successive NRL titles.

But such is Australia's embarrassment of riches, Cleary is not even a certain starter and must unseat incumbent Daly Cherry-Evans from the No 7 jersey.

From a Kiwis perspective, Joseph Manu has been in sparkling form for the Roosters in the NRL and starred for his country at fullback in their impressive 26-6 victory over Tonga in June.

Elsewhere, classy Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses will lead out Lebanon after being overlooked by the Kangaroos, while Samoa have the star power of halfback Jarome Luai, fresh off grand final glory with the Panthers.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kiwi Ferns playmaker Raecene McGregor recently claimed the Dally M award in the NRLW competition.

What about the women's tournament?

The eight-team women's tournament and a wheelchair event will run in tandem with the men’s competition.

Both will feature two groups of four teams.The Kiwi Ferns are in Group B alongside Australia, France and the Cook Islands, while England, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Brazil are in Group A.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals. The final will be played as part of a double-header with the men's on November 20 (NZT).

Ricky Henry's Kiwi Ferns side have a good shot of bringing home a record-extending fourth title from five tournaments (they won the first three and were losing finalists in 2013 and 2017), particularly with NRLW Dally M award winner Raecene McGregor.

However, the Jillaroos are the defending champions and ranked No 1 in the world so like their male counterparts are favoured to retain their crown. As the two teams play each other in the group phase, they are poised to meet again in the final.

The third edition of the wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will be played at London's Copper Box Arena and the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

New Zealand are not part of an eight-team field consisting of back-to-back champions France, England, Australia, Wales, Ireland, Spain, Scotland and the United States.

Where can I watch it?

Spark Sport secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament last year and will show all 31 of the men's games, as well as the 15 women's and 15 wheelchair matches.

Unfortunately that means league fans will have to fork out for a subscription, priced at $24.99 per month. There is an option of a 7-day free trial if you only want to watch the finals.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Manchester United's Old Trafford will host both the men's and women's Rugby League World Cup finals.

Where will the games be played?

The 61 matches will be played at 21 different venues across the country, including Manchester's Old Trafford, London's Emirates Stadium, Newcastle's St James' Park, Leeds' Elland Road and Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Sheffield, Hull, Coventry, Bolton, Wigan, Huddersfield, St Helens, Doncaster, Warrington, Leigh and York will host group games.

The semifinals are being staged at Elland Road and the Emirates Stadium with the final at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United and billed as the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jesse Bromwich will lead the Kiwis as they aim to win a second Rugby League World Cup in England.

AT A GLANCE

What: Rugby League World Cup

Where: England

When: October 16 to November 20 (NZT)

Kiwis' Group C fixtures:

Kiwis v Lebanon (October 17, 7.30am)

Kiwis v Jamaica (October 23, 7.30am)

Kiwis v Ireland (October 29, 7.30am)

Kiwis squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Sebastian Kris, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Kiwi Ferns' Group B fixtures:

Kiwi Ferns v France (November 3, 5am)

Kiwi Ferns v Cook Islands (November 7, 5am)

Kiwi Ferns v Australia (November 11, 7.30am)

Kiwi Ferns squad: Amber-Paris Hall, Annette-Claudia Nu'uaausala, Brianna Clark, Crystal Tamarua, Nita Maynard, Apii Nicholls, Georgia Hale, Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell, Madison Bartlett, Roxy Murdoch-Masila, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Shanice Parker, Charlotte Scanlan, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Laishon Albert-Jones, Christyl Stowers, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Krystal Rota, Karli Hansen, Otesa Pule, Mya Hill-Moana, Raecene McGregor, Page McGregor, Mele Hufanga.

*All times are in New Zealand time