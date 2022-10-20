'RIP my beautiful brother': Queensland rugby league player Liam Hampson found dead in Spain

Liam Hampson played for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup grand final last month.

A Queensland rugby league player found dead in a Spanish nightclub has been remembered as having a “heart of gold” and being a “player of great vision” by his family and the football community.

The body of Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson was discovered by police overnight in Barcelona’s Sala Apolo nightclub after a frantic search was launched on Monday, local time, by his travelling companions including Gold Coast Titans star A.J. Brimson and Brisbane Broncos players Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars.

“I love you my brother you beautiful soul. I’m so sorry,” Riki wrote on Instagram late on Wednesday night, Spanish time.

“Can’t put into words how I’m feeling I love you bro.

“RIP my beautiful brother”.

The group of Queensland footballers had been in Europe for several weeks, posting pictures of themselves partying in Ibiza, Amsterdam, the Swiss mountains and Positano.

“My life is fantastic,” Hampson, who also worked as a teachers aid, captioned a series of pictures of himself and friends in Italy a week before his death.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Liam Hampson (right) makes a tackle on Liam Horne during the Queensland Cup grand final last month.

A spokeswoman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan Police, confirmed the death.

“Police located the lifeless body of the Australian person that had previously been reported as missing. Workers at a nightclub in Paral.lel found the lifelefss body of a man and alerted police,” the spokeswoman said.

“After carrying out the regular checks it was confirmed it was that of a person that has been listed as missing since Tuesday. It is an accidental death after falling from a height of about 10 metres.”

The 24-year-old’s body was found in an internal area of the Sala Apolo nightclub on the famous Paral.lel strip. The nightclub is a nightlife institution in Barcelona, popular among university students and tourists and became famous for its daily party offering, eclectic music mix and raucous nights.

In a post on Facebook, his father Brett wrote the family was “devastated” to wake up to the news.

“We are heartbroken to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words can not express our grief,” he wrote.

“We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jesse Arthars, a Warriors player in 2022, was on holiday in Spain with Liam Hampson.

Hampson had a brief stint playing for the New Zealand Warriors. He also played three seasons for the Tweed Seagulls, before moving to the Redcliffe Dolphins at the start of the 2022 season.

“The last time he played for us was at the grand final at Suncorp Stadium before he took up the opportunity to pursue his dream in NRL,” Tweed Seagulls chief executive Matt Francis said on Thursday.

“There was a whole future ahead of him. He was a player of great vision and creativity, which is why he had so many people looking at him as a potential recruit.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is providing consular assistance to Hampton’s family.