Big calls to be made in Kiwis team after Sunday's World Cup game against Jamaica

Scott Sorensen will become the fifth member of his family to represent the Kiwis.

Rugby League World Cup: Kiwis v Jamaica. Where: MKM Stadium, Hull. When: Sunday, October 23, 7.30am (NZT). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff

A number of players in the Kiwis team will be playing for their future participation at the Rugby League World Cup in this weekend’s test against Jamaica.

Michael Maguire has rotated the squad that defeated Lebanon 34-12 last weekend, to give everyone available a run over the first two games of the tournament.

However, Maguire wants to pick his strongest possible team for the final pool game, against Ireland, so that the combinations are bedded in for the knockout stage of the tournament.

“I’m definitely keen to start heading in that direction,” Maguire said.

READ MORE:

* Former NRL player Jamil Hopoate jailed for minimum of 27 months for supplying cocaine

* 'RIP my beautiful brother': Queensland rugby league player Liam Hampson found dead in Spain

* 'Disappointed' Kiwis heed lessons from scrappy World Cup opener against Lebanon



“It will give me a good indicator of the boys this week and the style we want to play.

“So the boys this week will definitely have a big opportunity, to push themselves forward in the opportunities ahead.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Kiwis assistant coach Steve Price and head coach Michael Maguire have made a number of changes to the team for this weekend’s test against Jamaica.

“Moving into selections for next week, I’m definitely keen to start bedding in some combinations.”

The only Kiwis players who won’t feature in the first two games of the tournament are the suspended Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Jahrome Hughes, who has been out with a thigh strain.

But both should play against Ireland on October 28 and would be expected to be included in Maguire’s strongest 17 going forward.

If required, Hughes could have played against Jamaica, but they’ve decided to take a cautious approach with the Melbourne Storm playmaker.

“He’s really close, he should be right for next week,” Maguire said.

NZRL Kieran Foran looking for improved performance

“But with where he had that slight strain we wanted to take one more week to make sure he’s right and he should be 100% next week.”

Given that Jamaica aren’t expected to be much of an opposition for the Kiwis on Sunday morning, NZ time, the main point of interest will be on which players stand out and impress Maguire.

The future Raiders assistant coach has some thoughts about what his strongest 17 is, but says competition within the squad is strong.

“I’ve an idea about the make up, but there have been some guys over here who’ve really impressed in how they’ve gone about their training,” he said.

“I have some forwards who’ve been playing in grand finals and they’re some of the best in the game.

“So getting the right mix and make up to beat any team we’re playing, is the most important thing.”

Forward Scott Sorensen from the Panthers and Raiders outside back Sebastian Kris will make their test debuts at Hull’s MKM Stadium.

Spark Sport Kiwis shake off sluggish start to beat Lebanon

The 29-year-old Sorensen will become the fifth member of the Sorensen family to represent the Kiwis at test level and comes more than 70 years after his late grandfather Bill Sorensen began his New Zealand career. He went on to play 24 tests from 1951-1960.

His brother Dave, Scott’s great uncle, represented New Zealand in 1971-1972 before brothers Dane and Kurt Sorensen – Scott’s uncles – left an indelible mark on the rugby league landscape.Between them Dane and Kurt played 45 tests for New Zealand in the course of their professional careers spanning the 1970, ‘80s and ‘90s.

“It’s a fantastic story, I’ve known Scotty for a long time,” Maguire said.

“Way back when he was a pup he was at the club I was working at (Rabbitohs), [I’ve seen] him work the way he has and be so diligent about his game, then progress to where he is.

“He’s a two grand final winner now, so it’s a fantastic story. Being a part of the Kiwi group midyear, I felt Scotty is one of the players you love to have on tour. He’s so diligent about what he does.

“He’s all about the team and that’s why he’s been so successful back at Penrith.

“I’m sure he’s got plenty of his family who’ll be very proud, because his family runs right through the Kiwi team.”

Kiwis: Joseph Manu, Sebastian Kris, Marata Niukora, Peta Hiku, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran; Moses Leota, Brandon Smith, James Fisher-Harris (c), Kenny Bromwich, Briton Nikora, Isaac Liu. Interchange: Isaiah Papali’i, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jeremy Marshall-King, Scott Sorensen, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jesse Bromwich.