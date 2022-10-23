Rugby League World Cup: Another Dom Young double sparks England to win over France

England’s Dom Young has scored four tries in his first two Rugby League World Cup games. (File photo).

Dom Young, the Newcastle Knights winger who's been dubbed an excitement machine by his new admirers in Britain, has raced to another try double in England's emphatic Rugby League World Cup win over France.

Young added another brace to the pair he collected in England's opening match against Samoa as Shaun Wane's side powered into the knock-out stages with their 42-18 win at the University of Bolton on Saturday.

The hosts overcame a sticky period before halftime and, after a 'hairdryer' at the interval from Wane, came outroaring in the second half, finishing off a seven-try display that underlines why they're a serious threat for the title.

Early scores in the second period from NRL back-rowers Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley set up the grandstand show from newcomer Young, who has scored 11 tries in his last six games.

That's five in his last three NRL matches for the Knights and now six in three since he first donned an England shirt a fortnight ago.

But it's not just the amount of tries, it's the thrill factor that Young brings with his searing running which has made him an instant hero for the home fans.

His first try came when he was put in for a walk-in score in the right corner by his main provider Jack Welsby - but the next was extra-special, as he plucked a loose pass from Eloi Pelissier near England's try line before galloping majestically 90 metres to score.

In front of a 23,648 crowd who've instantly taken the dreadlocked 21-year-old Yorkshire star to their hearts, he wasn't the only winger in electric form as recalled veteran Ryan Hall gave England the perfect start with two tries in the first 11 minutes.

That extended his national record haul to a remarkable 37 in 39 appearances - but Hall reckoned he wouldn't be surprised to see Young one day go on and beat it.

"If he's as professional as he's shown so far, I'm sure he could," said the 34-year-old, who joins Australia great Darren Lockyer in third on the all-time international try-scoring list.

"I'm sure you'll hear his name for years and years to come.

"He's a young athlete and still learning the game. He's got some obvious raw talents which he's displayed over 160 minutes so far in this World Cup.

"He's just going to get better and better with age. He needs a bit of fine-tuning in a couple of areas but he's got a very sponge-like brain and will absorb everything."

England's next test will be against minnows Greece in Sheffield next Saturday to prepare for the big knock-out examinations to come.

French coach Laurent Frayssinous was suitably impressed by his conquerors.

"I am sure England will challenge Australia and New Zealand and will be able to beat them," he said. "They definitely can win the World Cup."

It was another promising night for England, after Australia had set a high bar with Friday's hammering of Scotland, with George Williams excellent as man of the match and more valuable contributions from their NRL powerhouses Herbie Farnworth and Radley.

Halfback Marc Sneyd enjoyed a perfect goalkicking display on his debut but there were lapses which they can't afford against the bigger teams as the French scored three tries through Arthur Mourgue, Pelissier and Arthur Romano.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Viliame Kikau of the Panthers offloads the ball to Apisai Koroisau. Both were tryscorers in Fiji’s big Rugby League World Cup win over Italy.

Meanwhile, Fiji kept alive their quarterfinal hopes with a 10-try 60-4 drubbing of Italy in Newcastle.

NRL grand finalists Viliame Kikau (Penrith) and Maika Sivo (Parramatta) and New South Wales Cup scrumhalf Penioni Tagituimua each scored two tries.

Captain Kevin Naiqama, Penrith grand final winning hooker Apisai Koroisau, Ben Nakubuwai and Taniela Sadrugu also scored while Bulldogs half Brandon Wakeham slotted seven goals.

Australian winger Jake Maizen, a Queensland Cup player, scored Italy’s only try to take him to four for the tournament.

Fiji will be favoured to beat Scotland in the final pool game while Italy face defending champions Australia.

AT A GLANCE

England 42 (Dom Young 2, Ryan Hall, Luke Thompson, Elliott Whitehead, Victor Radley tries; Marc Sneyd 7 goals) France 18 (Arthur Morgue, Eloi Pelissier, Arthur Romano tries; Morgue 3 goals). HT: 18-12.

Fiji 60 (Viliame Kikau 2, Penioni Tangituimua 2, Maika Sivo 2, Kevin Naiqama, Apisai Koroisau, Ben Nakubuwai, Taniela Sadrugu tries; Wakeham 7, Koroisau 2, Henry Raiwalui goals) Italy 4 (Jake Maizen try). HT: 30-0.

