Tonga stutter to Rugby League World Cup win over Wales

Former Warriors halfback Tuimoala Lolohea goes over the line for Tonga, but the try is later disallowed.

Tonga have stumbled their way to an unconvincing 32-6 win over Wales in St Helens to move one step closer to a potential Rugby League World Cup quarter-final showdown with rivals Samoa.

Kristian Woolf's side were way below their best in Monday night's (Tuesday NZ time) game before rallying in the second half courtesy of a Daniel Tupou hat-trick to strengthen their hopes of finishing on top of group D.

Provided Tonga beat the Cook Islands next week and Samoa overcome France, the two giants of the Pacific look set to meet in a tantalising battle in the last eight.

Tonga will have to improve considerably, though, after their side littered with NRL stars got a fright in the opening half-an-hour from a spirited Welsh outfit mostly composed of part-time players.

READ MORE:

* Rugby League World Cup: Win for Michael Cheika's Lebanon after 'rugby union tactics'

* Rugby League World Cup: Kiwis duo out with injury after 13-try win over Jamaica

* Rugby League World Cup: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores four tries as Kiwis thump Jamaica



Captain Elliot Kear is a fireman, lock Joe Burke is a plumber and winger Kyle Evans, 32, only played his first game of league this year.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Kasey Badger became the first woman to referee a men’s Rugby League World Cup match.

But they battled well in a game in which NRL referee Kasey Badger became the first female official to take charge of a World Cup fixture.

Evans gave Wales the lead after picking up a loose carry from Siosifa Talakai and running in to score in the 18th minute in front of 7752 fans.

Tupou hit back, although prop Siosiua Taukeiaho - one of three goalkickers used by Tonga - was unable to convert.

That allowed Wales to lead 6-4 until Woolf unleashed his trump card in David Fifita.

The Gold Coast forward scored in the 37th minute, soon after coming onto the field late in the half, and fellow back-rower Keaon Koloamatangi went in just before halftime to put Tonga 16-6 up at the break.

Wales lost steam and it was no surprise that Tonga's backline had some more joy as fullback Tesi Niu crossed and Tupou added two more to seal victory.