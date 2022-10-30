Rugby League World Cup: Halfback spot unresolved as Kangaroos batter Italy in masterclass

Daly Cherry-Evans of Australia looks to break past Radean Robinson of Italy in the Kangaroos’ big Rugby League World Cup win.

The question as to who will be Mal Meninga's halfback is no closer to being answered as Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans played out a stalemate in Australia's 66-6 win over Italy.

In their final group game, the Kangaroos outclassed a gritty Azzurri but they were made to work for it on a chilly night in front of 5586 fans in St Helens.

Wingers Murray Taulagi and Campbell Graham both grabbed try-scoring doubles to strengthen their claims for inclusion for next weekend - a game which is likely to pit Meninga's men against Michael Cheika's Lebanon.

The concern for Meninga after a 12-try domination may be the fact lock Isaah Yeo was placed on report by referee Liam Moore for a second-half crusher tackle.

READ MORE:

* Rugby League World Cup: Four-try Dom Young stars for England again in 90-point rout of Greece

* Kiwi Ferns face heavy workload to win Rugby League World Cup

* Jared Waerea-Hargreaves accused of 'dog shot' by Ireland coach after Kiwis win

* Jahrome Hughes helps Kiwis storm into RLWC quarterfinals with 48-10 win over Ireland



Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who didn't return following the halftime break also copped a cork to his thigh.

Campbell-Gillard is in no doubt for the quarters next Friday (Saturday AEDT), but who will be Australia's first-choice halfback for that game remains unknown.

"I thought they [Cherry-Evans and Cleary] both handled it really well, they shared the workload and the kicking game," Meninga said.

Jon Super/AP Australia's Cameron Murray (L) is pulled back by his shirt by Italy's Ethan Natoli.

"We can get better as we start to look at what our best combinations are.

"In the back of your mind you're trying to pick your best 17, you're constantly thinking about it and I've got to settle on something very soon.

"He [Campbell-Gillard] got a pretty severe cork and we've got to see how he pulls up."

Cherry-Evans had a hand in Australia's first two tries and looked the more assured customer as he reverted to playing five-eighth in the absence of Cameron Munster.

The Manly skipper dispatched a crossfield kick for Valentine Holmes to gather from the air and score the game's opening try after eight minutes before combining with Latrell Mitchell to send Taulagi over for Australia's second.

Jan Kruger Reuben Cotter of Australia looks for to offload.

Cleary failed to convert both opening tries but finished with nine from 12 attempts after warming to the contest.

The Penrith playmaker sent Australia captain and former Italy international James Tedesco over in the 20th minute, adding the extras before an impressive kick strangled Italy.

Spotting Azzurri fullback Luke Polselli out of position, Cleary forced a dropout from his own half with a powerful boot down field.

Graham scored off the drop-out with Mitchell and Taulagi also going in before halftime to give Australia a 30-0 advantage.

Yeo and Liam Martin pushed the Aussies further ahead but the biggest cheer of the night came when Campbelltown-born Rinaldo Palumbo scored for the Italians by diving on a grubberkick into the in-goal in the 53rd.

It was to be the Italians' only moment of cheer as Cameron Murray, Graham, Lindsay Collins and Jeremiah Nanai went over to further underline Australia's dominance.

"I'm pretty proud of that performance, they could've buckled and waiting for the game to end," Italian coach Leo Epifania said.

"We just kept colliding the whole game. We didn't want to sit there and we wanted to chase it."

Fiji make fourth straight quarterfinals

Ashley Allen/Getty Images Viliame Kikau in the bust for Fiji against Scotland. He was one of the Bati's five tryscorers as they qualified for the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals.

Fiji will be ready to tackle bigger challenges in the knock-out stages of the World Cup after snuffing out Scotland's last flickering hopes in Group B with a 30-14 triumph at Newcastle’s Kingston Park.

Despite a spirited performance from the Bravehearts in front of 6736 fans, five tries and five Brandon Wakeham conversions ensured Fiji secured back-to-back wins.

The result means Scotland finish bottom with three defeats from their three games, but Fiji will march on after their second win.

After a strong start, Fiji put the first points on the board four minutes in, a promising attack around the try-line seeing Taniela Sadrugu burst through and plant the ball between the sticks.

The Bati added their second of the game after 13 minutes when Henry Raiwalui bamboozled Scotland with a fantastic double dummy before passing the ball to second-rower Viliame Kikau, who grounded with plenty of space around him.

Scotland struggled to break forward and retain possession throughout the opening stages, but they scored their first try of the game when Lachlan Walmsley intercepted a loose pass from Fiji.

The winger then sprinted the entire length of the pitch down the right flank to score, taking the score to 12-4.

George Wood/Getty Images Fiji’s tight bonds have helped them make the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive time.

Fiji added a third try five minutes before the break. A group of bodies leapt up for a grubber kick, allowing Raiwalui to grab the ball and jog around to ground between the posts.

The Bravehearts instantly responded with 30 seconds left in the half after pressing deep into Fiji territory and James Bell's grubber kick sent in Ben Hellewell to score.

Scotland were reduced to 12 men early in the second half when Luke Bain was sin-binned for a high tackle and Fiji made use of their extra man five minutes later when winger Maika Sivo crossed in the left corner.

Scotland continued to surge forward, eventually allowing Liu to finish what he had started and he touched down in the far right corner before Kyle Schneider added their first conversion of the game.

With 13 minutes left, Walmsley and Kikau were both sin-binned before Fiji extended their lead when Korbin Sims crossed after a good spell of pressure on the Scottish try-line.

"We've got to look at how we performed this week as a coaching staff. We know we've got the team to play New Zealand, we've just got to go Monday, switch on and turn it on, we train and work towards New Zealand," Fiji interim coach Wise Kativerata.

AT A GLANCE

Australia 66 (Murray Taulagi 2, Campbell Graham 2, Valentine Holmes, James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Cameron Murray, Jeremiah Nanai, Lindsay Collins tries; Nathan Cleary 9 goals) Italy 6 (Rinaldo Palumbo try; Jack Campagnolo goal). HT: 30-0.

Fiji 30 (Taniela Sadrugu, Viliame Kikau, Henry Raiwalui, Maika Sivo, Korbin Sims tries; Brandon Wakeham 5 goals) Scotland 14 (Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell, Bayley Liu tries; Kyle Schneider goal). HT: 18-8.