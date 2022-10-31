Ex-Kiwis coach Sir Graham Lowe describes how his heart 'stopped' at public function

The rugby league legend and former alcohol marketer discusses an upcoming bill on alcohol sponsorship in sport. (Video published October 2.)

Former Kiwis and Manly coach Sir Graham Lowe will have surgery after his "heart stopped'' at a function last week.

The 76-year-old was taken to intensive care in Auckland when he suffered a medical event while talking at a function in front of about 250 people at the Grand Millennium Hotel on Thursday.

Lowe described the serious health scare as "somewhat embarrassing'' when he spoke to the Big Sports Breakfast Weekend radio programme in Australia.

“I was just feeling a little funny and the next thing, bang, I went straight down,'' Lowe said.

“I found out since that my heart actually stopped. I finished the presentation, it went on for another 20 to 30 minutes, and then I went in an ambulance into hospital.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sir Graham Lowe said he was “just feeling a little funny and the next thing, bang, I went straight down’’.

“They did all these tests and then I went to another hospital and, as a result, I had a pacemaker fitted on Friday afternoon and I’m having a new aortic valve fitted on Monday week.”

Lowe, who coached the Kiwis between 1983 and 1986, said that if he knew he had an issue with his heart, he wouldn't have finished his speech.

“If I thought it had anything to do with my heart I would have stopped, but I had no symptoms,” he added.

“I had a few heart checks before and there were really no symptoms. I was under lights up on the stage and it got pretty hot.

“I just started to feel a bit hot and the next minute, crash, and over I went. But anyhow, I’m here now, I’m home, am having a week’s rest and then get a new aortic valve, which is another marvellous procedure they can do.’’

Peter Meecham Sir Graham Lowe has had a pacemaker fitted and will have surgery for a new aortic valve.

He said he expected to be "right as rain'' by the end of the week.

Lowe has been dogged by a number of health problems over the years.

When knighted for services to youth and education in 2019, he revealed that during the 1990s had been told on five occasions he "wasn't going to survive''.

"Strokes, brain haemorrhage, heart attacks, thrombosis of the lungs…I had to prepare myself and my family,'' he told NZME in 2019.

"Somehow I managed to get through it. When I think back, I just refused to compromise the principles I have to fit in with mediocrity. I think that helped keep it all going."

When contacted by Stuff on Monday, Lowe replied by text to say he was “resting up at the moment’’.

“Doctors, nurses, ambulance guys and girls at Auckland and North Shore Hospitals (are) just brilliant,’’ he stated.

“Watching them under the pressure cooker environment they work in is simply the best. Amazing, professional, caring people. I thank them all.’’

Lowe also coached Australian club side Manly in the early 1990s, having previously been in charge of English team Wigan between 1986-89.

In 1991 and 1992 Lowe was in charge of the Queensland State of Origin team.

Lowe was also Manly's chief executive officer from 2009 until 2011.