Kiwis coach Michael Maguire keeps Fiji guessing at Rugby League World Cup

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak may have replaced Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in the Kiwis squad for this weekend’s World Cup quarterfinal game against Fiji, but it’s still anyone’s guess on what the team will look like.

Swapping a winger for a prop isn’t the usual way of doing things, but Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has reluctantly followed the other coaches at the World Cup with his team announcements.

It’s the normal way in the NRL for coaches to name their starting and bench players a few days before games and that’s what Maguire had done during the pool stage of this tournament.

However, for the quarterfinal, which is Saturday night in the UK, Sunday morning NZ time, he has done the same as other coaches and listed his squad alphabetically.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi Ferns crush France in Rugby League World Cup opener

* Outsider art: Rugby tactics and rare belief of Michael Cheika's lift Lebanon league team

* Wests Tigers looking to host NRL game against Warriors in Hamilton next season



“I don’t like it, I like the way we do it [in the NRL],” Maguire said.

“But I guess it’s about making sure you protect every opportunity for your team, to be able to go out there and put the right people out there.

“I guess if that’s the path we want to take, that’s the one we’ve gone down.

Danny Lawson/AP Dallin Watene-Zelezniack scored four tries against Jamaica and is back in the Kiwi’s 19-man squad for their World Cup quarterfinal.

“We’ll keep people having a look at the team and working out which way they want to go.”

Given that there are 24 players in World Cup squads and Waerea-Hargreaves is suspended, it does make squad namings less than newsworthy as only Moses Leota, Marata Niukore, Sebastian Kris and Jeremy Marshall-King are officially ruled out.

So no one is any the wiser whether Watene-Zelezniak will play on the wing this weekend instead of Ronaldo Mulitalo, or if he’ll be on the interchange list. Although it is unlikely Maguire would have Watene-Zelezniak and Kieran Foran on the bench.

“It gives you something to talk about,” Maguire said.

“That’s the whole reason why people do it I guess, that it keeps people in conversation about what the team will look like.“We’re going to make sure the boys are prepared and ready to go, it’s a quarterfinal, it’s a massive game and we’re representing a lot of people, ourselves, our families and everyone back home.

“They do talk about that and I enjoy talking about it as a coach, because they realise that people over there (New Zealand) are right behind us and it’s a big part of who we are.”

Although Maguire was keeping most of his cards close to his chest, he did confirm Jordan Rapana would be the team’s goal kicker against Fiji.

Rapana went two from four last weekend against Ireland and Dylan Brown was two from six. Watene-Zelezniak and Foran have also taken goal kicks during the World Cup, with mixed results, but it will be the Raiders star who gets the nod.

“Obviously, it was a talking point from the last game, we gave Dylan Brown a bit of a go, to make sure we had a bit of a backup,” Maguire said.

“Jordan Rapana has been kicking quite well to be honest. We’ve scored quite a few tries out on the edges, which is nice from an attacking point of view, but as a goal kicker, they’re the challenges.

“But we have done quite a bit of work on it this week.”

An obvious point of reference heading into this quarterfinal has been when these two teams met at the same stage of the tournament five years ago, with the Fijians winning 4-2 on that occasion.

While some have billed this as a chance for revenge, what happened in Wellington in 2017 is of no consequence to Maguire.

"We’re a completely different team,” he said.

“I didn’t really look into it, all I’m concerned about is what we need to do this weekend and the boys have been very focussed about what we’ve been growing together over the years.

“But especially now we’re in camp here and the bond the boys have built over the last three, four, five weeks.

“We’ve got to make sure we use that now. It’s a pretty tight group, as I’ve said many times. It’s about the style we want to play and that’s the big focus.”

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

New Zealand v Fiji

MKM Stadium, Hull

Kick off: 8.30am Sunday

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Kiwis squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Scott Sorensen, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.