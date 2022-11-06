Rugby League World Cup: England's Tommy Makinson scores five tries in quarterfinal rout of PNG

Wing Tommy Makinson scored a record five tries and kicked five goals for 35 points as England made RLWC semifinals in style.

England have demonstrated again why they represent a real threat to Australia's World Cup domination, making mincemeat of Papua New Guinea's quarter-final challenge with a ruthless first-half display in a 46-6 win.

In front of the watching Princess of Wales, winger Tommy Makinson headlined their right royal performance on a wet Saturday in Wigan, becoming the first Englishman to score five tries in an international.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Tommy Makinson (C) is mobbed by England teammates after one of his record five tries against Papua New Guinea.

Long-time England watchers couldn't recall a better 40 minutes, as they ripped the heart out of the Kumuls' expected formidable challenge with a seven-try blitz in the opening period.

And though they couldn't maintain their dreamy standard after the break, two second-half tries from Makinson in the left corner underlined their domination, taking the St Helens' flyer to a new English World Cup record of 30 points in a game, thanks to his five conversions.

For once, Dom Young was overshadowed on the other wing, but the Newcastle Knights' speedster still went over for a simple first-half score which took his tally to nine tries in his first four England appearances - just two behind the tournament-leading 11 of the Roos' Josh Addo-Carr.

He wasn't the only NRL luminary to shine in the nine-try display as South Sydney prop Tom Burgess put in a barnstorming performance, barrelling over for the first score after just five minutes to set the platform for England's dizzying first-half show.

With Makinson sweeping in for a first-half treble and other scores for George Williams and Kallum Watkins, the power and pace of the hosts proved irresistible as they quite overwhelmed the Kumuls to lead 38-0 after just 24 minutes.

Jan Kruger Tommy Makinson finishes perfectly for one of his five tries.

Makinson had grabbed his hat-trick in only 24 minutes, the third coming thanks to a successful captain's challenge when referee Liam Moore failed to spot a knock-on on his own line by Kumuls' star fullback Alex Johnston.

Burgess would have been a contender for player of the match honours if not for Makinson's record-breaking day, having racked up a remarkable 108 metres and 11 tackle breaks by halftime alone.

They couldn't maintain that staggering standard after the interval, and the outgunned Papua New Guinea outfit rallied well, with winger Jimmy Ngutlik earning cheers from the 23,179 crowd - the biggest to attend any World Cup quarter-final - as he went over for a consolation try.

Still, the cold, damp conditions felt a world away from the stifling heat of Port Moresby where the Kumuls humbled Great Britain in 2019, and the underdogs looked a long way from home.

Still, there was enough in that dazzling first-half from England to believe that either Tonga or Samoa, who meet in the last-eight in Warrington on Sunday (Monday AEDT), will be serious long shots against the hosts in next week's semi-final at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London.

England, who've notched up 242 points in four matches, still look well set for a potential dream final against the Kangaroos, with Shaun Wane's men are increasingly fancying their chances of going one better than their loss to the hosts in the 2017 final in Brisbane.

Five tries to Addo-Carr

Jon Super/AP Australia's Josh Addo-Carr celebrates after one of his five tries against Lebanon.

Josh Addo-Carr warmed up for the business end of the Rugby League World Cup by grabbing five tries en route to a quarter-final thrashing of Lebanon.

The 48-4 victory puts the Kangaroos on a collision course with the winner of the quarter-final between New Zealand and Fiji at Leeds' Elland Road next week.

Captain James Tedesco was taken off at half-time with a cork but he, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ben Hunt are expected to be fit for the semi-final.

Addo-Carr has been the star of this year's World Cup and his 11 tries in three games has him three ahead of England winger Dominic Young in the race to finish as the competition's top try scorer.

Canterbury's Addo-Carr had a hat-trick by the 20-minute mark in Huddersfield and added two more to the delight of the 8206 fans at the John Smith's Stadium after half-time.

"He's been terrific for us, not only on the field but off it," said Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

"He's great to be around, he does what he needs to do which is score tries.

"He's had an up-and-down year but the real 'Foxx' is out at the moment."

Jon Super/AP Australia's Josh Addo-Carr is on his way to a Rugby League World Cup try-scoring record.

Addo-Carr's 11-try haul for the tournament is one off the record set by Valentine Holmes at the 2017 edition and begs the question why he was left out of the NSW State of Origin side earlier this year.

"I've moved on from it, Origin wasn't my time, I'm really grateful for the opportunity Mal and the coaching staff have given me," Addo-Carr said.

"I'm enjoying my footy at the moment, I feel we've got something special coming into camp, I've felt the bond and I'm just loving every minute."

Addo-Carr's early hat-trick put a dampener on the mood in Huddersfield with many hopeful of seeing Lebanon at least challenge the Kangaroos.

The Australians will face a tougher test next week but Lebanon would have felt they didn't give the best account of themselves after winning plaudits for their enterprising and daring play.

"The performance tonight was below our expectation, particularly in the first half," said Cedars coach Michael Cheika.

"We got blown away by the physicality of the game, they ran hard at us and we couldn't handle them."

Along with a first-half try to centre Latrell Mitchell and a double to Cameron Murray, the Kangaroos were firmly in control of the game at half-time with a 30-0 lead.

AT A GLANCE

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP

Quarterfinal results:

Sunday (NZ time) at Wigan:

England 46 (Tommy Makinson 5, Dom Young, George Williams, Kallum Watkins tries; Makinson 5 goals) Papua New Guinea 6 (Jimmy Ngutlik try; Rhyse Martin goal). HT: 38-0.

Saturday (NZ time) at Huddersfield:

Australia 48 (Josh Addo-Carr 5, Cameron Murray 2, Latrell Mitchell, Liam Martin tries; Nathan Cleary 6 goals) Lebanon 4 (Josh Mansour try). HT: 30-0.