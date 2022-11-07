Rugby League World Cup: Samoa reach first semifinal after edging Tonga in thriller

Samoa's players celebrate at the end of the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal win over Tonga.

Samoa reached their first Rugby League World Cup semifinals after edging an unsparing clash with Tonga 20-18 on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

A gripping quarterfinal in front of a spellbound crowd of 12,674 in Warrington set up a semifinal with England in London next Saturday. The Samoans will have a chance to atone for the embarrassment of their 60-6 defeat in the tournament opener a month ago.

Samoa has been unrecognisable in their three matches since that rout in Newcastle, having had time to find cohesion.

Tonga, semifinalist at the last World Cup in 2017, was always on the back foot from the moment a subtle pass from Samoa halfback Anthony Milford got second-rower Jaydn Su'a striding through a yawning gap in the defence for the first try.

Tonga hit back against the run of play when fullback Will Hopoate, making his first appearance of the tournament, produced a cut-out pass to get winger Daniel Tupou over at the corner.

Most of the tackles were bone-crunching but not all hit the target and, when centre Will Penisini failed to grab hold of Samoa dangerman Jarome Luai, the standoff weaved his way over for his side’s second try.

Stephen Crichton’s second conversion made it 12-4 and it could have been more but Tonga regrouped defensively and hit back eight minutes before the break. Prop Siosiua Taukei'aho showed deceptive pace for a big man to touch down Soni Luke's grubber kick on the last tackle.

Jon Super/AP Samoa players pose after qualifying for their first World Cup semifinal.

Isaiya Katoa's first goal of the game cut the gap to two points and he traded penalties with Crichton in the third quarter.

Samoa's third try reflected their superiority. A run from teenage fullback Joseph Suaali'i took his side to within striking range and right winger Brian To'o touched down Milford's kick on the last tackle.

Crichton maintained his perfect record with the boot to restore his side's eight-point advantage but there was one more twist to the contest. Centre Moses Suli broke clear on halfway to get winger Sione Katoa sprinting away for Tonga's third try.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Samoa's star fullback Joseph Sua'ali'i breaks away.

Isaiya Katoa's third goal made it a two-point game with 10 minutes to go but, despite the valiant efforts of captain Jason Taumalolo, Tonga couldn't score again.

Samoa coach Matt Parrish praised his team’s defensive resilience.

"There wasn't much between either team, it was just tenacious defence at the end. Tonga threw everything at us,’’ Parish told BBC Two.

"I said to the players they had the chance to make history at half-time and reach the semi-finals for the first time. But I didn't say much, they knew what to do.

Jon Super/AP Samoa's players celebrate with teammate Brian To'o his try against Tonga.

"Our full-back Joey [Joseph Suaali'i] at 19, to play like that. You talk about bruising encounter, it was a sensational game.

"I haven't thought about the semifinal yet. I will enjoy this and think about it tomorrow.

"To have the support around Tonga and Samoa and Australia and New Zealand here in England is absolutely sensational. I hope we can go to the final."

Tonga coach Krisitan Woolf was generous in defeat.

"I thought they were a little bit better than us,’’ he told BBC Two. “They beat us to the punch early and they were probably a bit better than us in defence. We had the chance to win it, we didn't quite make it happen but it was disappointing.”

Samoa 20 (Jaydn Su'a, Jarome Luai, Brian To’o tries; Stephen Crichton 3 goals) Tonga 18 (Daniel Tupou, Siosiua Taukei’aho, Sione Katoa tries; Isaiya Katoa 2 goals). HT: 12-10.

Additional reporting Stuff