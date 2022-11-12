Recap: Kiwis v Kangaroos - Rugby League World Cup semifinal

Can the Kiwis smear tournament organisers' faces with egg by engineering an upset of the Kangaroos in their World Cup semifinal?

The men in black would need absolutely no more motivation for this crunch clash after it emerged this week that they had been provisionally booked on flights home following the match in Leeds, while the Australians had had arrangements made to depart Manchester after the final.

New Zealand went into the World Cup with a talent-laden squad, but haven’t hit top gear, most notably in their get-out-of-jail quarterfinal struggle against Fiji, while the Aussies have been humming along, and cruised to a 48-4 quarterfinal win over Lebanon.

Will Palmer/Photosport Jordan Rapana goes over for the crucial late try in the Kiwis’ quarterfinal win over Fiji.

This will be the first time the trans-Tasman rivals have met in a World Cup semifinal since 1995, when the Kangaroos prevailed 30-20 in Huddersfield after extra time.

The game

What: Kiwis v Kangaroos, World Cup semifinal

Where: Elland Road, Leeds

Kickoff: 8.45am, Saturday (NZT)

The teams (named in alphabetical order)

Kiwis: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Scott Sorensen, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Kangaroos: Josh Addo-Carr, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, James Tedesco (c), Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.

The refs

Referee: Ashley Klein

Sideline officials: Warren Turley, Wyatt Raymond

Video referee: Chris Kendall

The odds

Kangaroos $1.20, Kiwis $4.33

The weather

Light cloud and a gentle breeze, forecast high of 15degC at kickoff

The history

Played 137; Kangaroos 101 wins, Kiwis 33 wins, 3 draws

In World Cups: Kangaroos 17 wins, Kiwis 2 wins

Last meeting: Kangaroos 26 Kiwis 4, October 25, 2019, Wollongong