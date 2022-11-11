Confident Kiwi Ferns 'not fazed about England' after giving Jillaroos a fright

At LNER Stadium, York: New Zealand 8 (Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly tries); Australia 10 (Tarryn Aiken, Julia Robinson tries; Ali Brigginshaw goal). HT: 4-6

Kiwi Ferns halfback Raecene McGregor was keen to focus on the positives after her side's heartbreaking 10-8 loss to the Jillaroos in their final pool game of the women's Rugby League Cup.

The New Zealanders looked on the cusp of a big upset against defending champions and title favourites Australia when they took the lead in the 55th minute through a try from Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi Ferns go down narrowly to Jillaroos at Rugby League World Cup

* Proud Māori Kennedy Cherrington relishing World Cup clash with Kiwi Ferns

* Kiwi Ferns bring back big guns to play Australia in Rugby League World Cup pool clash



But a missed conversion from Brianna Clark – her second of the match – proved decisive as Julia Robinson's 62nd-minute try scored proved the difference in a closely fought encounter in York.

The defeat means the Kiwi Ferns finish as runners-up in Group B behind Australia and will meet Group A winners England in the semifinals, after the hosts thumped Papua New Guinea 42-4 in Leeds on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) to top their pool.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Halfback Raecene McGregor believes the Kiwi Ferns have the "best forward pack in the competition".

Despite her disappointment at being on the wrong side of a nail-biter against their trans-Tasman rivals, Sydney Roosters star McGregor was proud of her team's efforts and already looking ahead to their semifinal showdown with England on Monday night (Tuesday, 8.30am NZT).

"It was pretty tough, we were in that for the whole game. So yeah, tough to lose that in the last few minutes there, but I'm really happy with how the girls performed and heading into the semifinals, it was a really good effort from us," said McGregor, who was named the NRL women's competition player of year at the annual NRL awards in September.

"I think our girls really showed up in this game. We've had a few tough games leading into it so I think that really prepped us well for this game."

Coach Ricky Henry reiterated those sentiments, saying the Kiwi Ferns had "dug deep" and were unfortunate to come away empty-handed.

"Really proud of the girls, [they] really dug deep," Henry said in the post-match press conference. "I think both teams played some really good footy out there tonight.

"We are on the [wrong] end of the scoreboard but women's rugby league is definitely well and truly alive."

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Amber Hall produced a player of the match display for New Zealand against the Jillaroos in York.

The Kiwi Ferns had produced two underwhelming efforts in beating France 46-0 and the Cook Islands 34-4, but lifted their performance levels significantly against the champion Jillaroos.

McGregor felt this was bad news for England ahead of their semifinal in York next week, claiming her team had shown against Australia that they had "best forward pack in the competition" and were a force "to be reckoned with".

"Everyone that plays us in the next few games should be watching out," a bullish McGregor said. "We are not really fazed about England, we are just worried about what's happening in our own camp and I think as long as we stick to what we've been doing, we'll get the win over England."

However, while full of praise for her team-mates, McGregor was not satisfied with her own showing and vowed to work on her kicking game ahead of the do-or-die clash at LNER Stadium, which is likely to be a hostile environment for the visitors.

"Probably not the best game from me. A few kicks that didn't go the way I would have liked them to, but I will improve that in the next few days," McGregor said.

England, who won all three of their group games, are ranked third in the world, behind No 1 Australia and the second-ranked Kiwi Ferns.

The Jillaroos take on world No 4 Papua New Guinea in the other semifinal on Monday night (Tuesday NZT) as part of a double-header in York.