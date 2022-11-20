Recap: Kangaroos beat Samoa 30-10 to win Rugby League World Cup

04:45, Nov 20 2022

Australia beat Samoa 32-10 to win the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia’s Cameron Munster looks to break past Samoa’s Junior Paulo during the Rugby League World Cup final.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
