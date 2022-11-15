Rugby League World Cup investigating alleged brawl involving England NRL star

Rugby League World Cup organisers are investigating an alleged brawl between England star Victor Radley and Irish international James Bentley in Manchester overnight.

The incident was allegedly sparked after Radley leapt to the defence of England coach Shaun Wane, who was abused by Bentley for being overlooked for the English side.

Sources with knowledge of the incident confirmed complaints were made to World Cup organisers after a physical altercation involving the Sydney Roosters lock in the Manchester suburb of Worsley, 20 minutes west of the city.

The allegations prompted an investigation into the matter, with the England Rugby League expected to file a report.

Radley, who on the weekend bowed out of the World Cup following a heartbreaking golden-point loss to Samoa in the semifinal, has not responded to questions. Tournament organisers confirmed they were across the situation.

“The Rugby League World Cup is aware of reported incidents and is in conversation with the respective parties to establish the circumstances,” a RLWC2021 spokesperson said. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

The Sydney Morning Herald has been told Bentley, whose tournament ended a fortnight ago when Ireland failed to make it past the group stage, was the alleged instigator. Bentley plays for Leeds in the UK Super League.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Herald that England Rugby League officials threatened to call the police on Bentley if he didn’t leave a venue. It is alleged he exchanged words with England coach Shaun Wane regarding his non-selection in the England team.

The Samoans became the first Pasifika team to win a Rugby League World Cup semifinal in a golden point thriller in London.

Bentley then left the pub, later returning only to get involved in a fight with Radley. The Herald has been told Radley defended his coach and headbutted Bentley, who was bleeding and required stitches.

Bentley then informed members of the Samoan rugby league team that he was attacked by the Australian-born Radley on his way out of the hotel. Bentley has also been contacted for comment.

It is also alleged two other high-profile England players were involved in a brawl at the team hotel, where the Samoan team had just arrived to base themselves for the rest of the week after knocking England out of the tournament in London 24 hours earlier.

Those allegations have been denied, but the Herald has been told the same players woke up members of the Samoan team – staying at the same hotel – at about 1.30am by knocking on their room doors and running away.

Most of England’s team left camp earlier that day, but a number of players and staff stayed back at the Worsley Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club for another night. Radley was one of them.

The Samoans, who earlier that night arrived at the hotel after a four-hour road trip from London, were warned by team officials to avoid members of the England team given they were drowning their sorrows from a failed World Cup campaign which ended at Samoa’s hands.

Radley was last year suspended by the NRL for two games and fined $20,000 for tackling a man on the street in Byron Bay over the Christmas break.

Radley’s place in the English team has been the topic of great conjecture.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Victor Radley plays for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

The Sydney Roosters forward made headlines when he opted to pledge his allegiance to England, giving up any hope of playing for NSW under the current State of Origin eligibility laws.

While he was one of England’s best in the tournament, not everyone was happy about his selection in the team, including legend Garry Schofield.

“I wouldn’t have any Kiwis or Aussies anywhere near my dressing room,” Schofield told the Everything Rugby League website at the start of the tournament.

“Waney [England coach Shaun Wane] has gone back on his word. Radley was never near getting picked for Australia, that’s why he’s gone for England.”

Schofield was criticised by fellow former England internationals, who had no issue with Radley representing the nation of his father’s heritage.