Toa Samoa inspiring people to be their best beyond sport - Ali Lauiti'iti

Toa Samoa players (left) celebrate reaching the World Cup final while Mele Hufanga will in action for the Kiwi Ferns in their World Cup final.

Toa Samoa’s “massive underdog story” is inspiring people to be their best in walks of life beyond the sports field, rugby league great Ali Lauiti'iti says.

Samoa will become the first tier-two nation to play in a Rugby League World Cup final when they face the Kangaroos on Sunday (5am NZT), with former Toa and Warriors star Lauiti'iti wishing he could be part of the squad making history.

“In South Auckland, it's Toa fever,” Lauiti'iti, who represented Samoa at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup told Stuff’s sports podcast, The Podium.

“It's crazy around the world, that’s how awesome the boys have done and the people they’ve impacted, not only New Zealand, not only the islands, it's around the world.

“It's a dream come true, (it’s one of) those things that you think of that you wish that you could be a part of it, but now it's come true.”

Samoa’s 27-26 win over England in last week’s semi-final, just three weeks after they were humiliated 60-6 by the same opposition, was a moment that players and fans would remember forever, Lauiti'iti says.

Sunday Star-Times Sports Pics Ali Lauiti'iti was a star for the Warriors, Kiwis and Toa Samoa during his playing days.

“It's amazing, from the first game (the 60-6 loss to England) to now, I think the resilience and the spirit to persevere through that little hurdle, it makes it sweeter to see them in the final.”

The Toa team and their fans were inspiring each other, according to Lauiti'iti.

“I think they (the players) will be thinking about everyone that's contributed to their careers…who they’re representing, their families, their communities. It's really special.

“They know that it's…also a platform for them to influence people, encouraging us to get our kids to aspire to not only become football players or rugby league players, but to be the best version of themselves.”

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says the Toa players will be winners to all Samoans regardless of the result against the Kangaroos.

LAWRENCE SMITH Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says fan zones have been organised in South Auckland for the historic final.

“If you listen to the song of Toa Samoa than you will hear the power and might,” he said.

“That conjuring up the spirit of warriors of old, leaving everything on the field, not to be afraid to think of your ancestors, and to think of the elders and family members who are praying for your success.”

“Everybody wants him to win, but win or lose on the field. They will be winners in the eyes of the Samoan community just because very rarely do you have a small nation reach the mountain top of the rugby league world.”

SPARK SPORT The Samoans became the first Pasifika team to win a Rugby League World Cup semifinal in a golden point thriller in London.

Lauiti'iti, who also represented the Kiwis, would also be cheering on the Kiwi Ferns in the early hours of Sunday morning in their final against Australia’s Jillaroos (2.15am NZT).

He hoped they could replicate the Black Ferns in upsetting a favourite in the final.

“It will be awesome to get our wāhine toa on top of the world.”

