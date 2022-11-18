Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends poignant message to Samoan Rugby League World Cup team

Dwayne Johnson, here at the UK premiere of Black Adam, has sent a poignant message to the Samoa rugby league team ahead of their World Cup final.

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has filmed a message of support for Toa Samoa ahead of their first appearance in the final of the Rugby League World Cup.

After defeating England by a field goal in extra time of their semifinal, Samoa became the first nation outside of Australia, New Zealand or Great Britain/England to qualify for the tournament final since 1968.

Johnson, who has Samoan heritage, shared his words of wisdom with Junior Paulo's side ahead of their historic meeting with Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday (Sunday 5am NZT).

"I am delivering the message with boundless love and boundless reverence and respect and boundless pride for my boys, my Usos, the Toa Samoa," he said in a video to his 348 million Instagram followers.

READ MORE:

* Samoa follow footsteps of generations past as they prepare for Rugby League World Cup final against Australia

* Toa Samoa fans queueing up for 685 tattoos ahead of Rugby League World Cup final

* Safety concerns over planned Toa Samoa parade in Auckland CBD

* Samoa's Chanel Harris-Tavita aims to sign off from rugby league with World Cup win

* 'Your aiga misses you': Samoa calls on actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to come home



"This is a big deal, they are making history in the world of sports, in the world of rugby. This is the first time that our country, our culture has ever gone to the final for any sport.

SUPPLIED Celebrations in central Blenheim last weekend, when Samoa played England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

"I could not be more proud of them, we could not be more proud of them."

The Fast & Furious actor and former wrestler gave himself goosebumps with an address focusing on the importance of grit under pressure.

"I understand what it's like to have pressure," he said.

"There's a few things I always think about.

"Number one is grit ... there's a term Fa'a Samoa.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Samoa captain Junior Paulo celebrates after Stephen Crichton kicks the winning golden point drop goal to win the Rugby League World Cup semifinal against England last weekend.

"My grandfather always taught me that Fa'a Samoa is proud of where you come from, who you are, what's in your blood, what's in your DNA.

"That's the thing that separates us from everyone else but it also means grit."

Johnson said Samoa had the chance to define their legacy this weekend.

"History is watching but our ancestors are watching so when you take that field this Saturday in Manchester and you have that grit and your DNA is full of our Samoan pride and culture and you think about that legacy," he said.

"There's two sides to legacy, number one is the side that you've already made history.

"The other side to legacy, and this is the special side, is when you take that field in Manchester, you leave it all out on the field.

"Grit, legacy, my Usos, I love you, I'm so proud of you."

Samoan players including Joseph Suaalii, Jarome Luai, Anthony Milford and Brian To'o thanked Johnson for his social media message.